AUGUST 17, 2023

Taapsee Pannu’s yoga routine for a toned body

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood and South Indian films. She is also a huge fitness enthusiast

Taapsee Pannu

The actress shares her yoga journey, from being a beginner to attending local classes, and how it transformed her approach to health and fitness

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Beginnings

Her morning yoga routine consists of sun salutations, breathing exercises and pracitcing gratitude to start the day on a positive note

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Morning Yoga routine

The actress incorporates yoga asanas likes camel pose, Warrior II and Tree pose into her daily practice

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Strength and flexibility

Flowing

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The fluidity of vinyasa flow sequences allows her to achieve strength, flexibility and mindfulness

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Meditation and Inner peace

The actress attains inner peace, enhances self-awareness, and cultivates a calm mind through meditation. Meditation also helps her handle the challenges of her demanding lifestyle

Taapsee engages in core exercises with challenging poses like Plank, Boat pose, and Bicycle crunches

Core exercises

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The actress follows a diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and herbal teas to support her well-being

Yogic diet

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Beyond the mat

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The philosophy behind yoga has inspired Taapsee to adopt mindful living, gratitude and form a deeper connection with herself

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The actress’ dedication to yoga has transformed her body and mind for better, also inspiring others to follow her footsteps

Dedication

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

