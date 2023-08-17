Heading 3
Taapsee Pannu’s yoga routine for a toned body
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood and South Indian films. She is also a huge fitness enthusiast
Taapsee Pannu
The actress shares her yoga journey, from being a beginner to attending local classes, and how it transformed her approach to health and fitness
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Beginnings
Her morning yoga routine consists of sun salutations, breathing exercises and pracitcing gratitude to start the day on a positive note
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Morning Yoga routine
The actress incorporates yoga asanas likes camel pose, Warrior II and Tree pose into her daily practice
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Strength and flexibility
Flowing
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The fluidity of vinyasa flow sequences allows her to achieve strength, flexibility and mindfulness
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Meditation and Inner peace
The actress attains inner peace, enhances self-awareness, and cultivates a calm mind through meditation. Meditation also helps her handle the challenges of her demanding lifestyle
Taapsee engages in core exercises with challenging poses like Plank, Boat pose, and Bicycle crunches
Core exercises
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress follows a diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and herbal teas to support her well-being
Yogic diet
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Beyond the mat
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The philosophy behind yoga has inspired Taapsee to adopt mindful living, gratitude and form a deeper connection with herself
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress’ dedication to yoga has transformed her body and mind for better, also inspiring others to follow her footsteps
Dedication
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.