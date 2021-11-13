Nov 13, 2021

Lifestyle

Tamannaah Bhatia as her candid self

Author:Akshat Sundrani

 Tamannaah is a big-time coffee addict, and her expression says it all. She has also mentioned her love for coffee in her Instagram bio

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

Coffee-addict

The actress puts her realest self on social media and shares her videos and pictures often

Social media

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

The actress is seen here having a good time with her makeup crew and doing a reel trend

Lives every moment

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)
(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

 inexplicable affinity for nature, as is evident by this video. She appears to be immersed in nature's abundance

Love for nature

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

Tamannaah is a true foodie at heart, as seen by this picture. She captioned it, 'This picture could have made me miss my flight, but it was totally worth it”

Foodie at heart

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

Tamannaah is seen here doing a fun challenge with a close pal. She's always up for goofy things

Goofy gal

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

Tamannaah is a wonderful daughter. She shared an adorable picture with her darling mother, expressing her love for her

Doting daughter

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

Tamannaah is a pet owner with an unfathomable love for dogs. She's caught up in the moment here, playing with some puppies

Love for dogs

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

Tamannah has carved her place in the industry with her incredible performances. She is a down-to-earth actress who holds on to her roots

Down-to-earth

(source- Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram)

