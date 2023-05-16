MAY 16, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia’s daily diet REVEALED
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah believes that fitness is as essential as brushing your teeth and makes sure to maintain a regular fitness routine
Consistency
She starts her day with a bowl of muesli with nuts, berries, almond milk and bananas
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Breakfast
She likes to keep her meal simple for lunch with home cooked dal, brown rice and vegetables
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Lunch
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Snacking
Before her workout, she likes to consume some nuts as her pre-workout meal
She likes to have idli, sambhar, dosa or eggs for dinner, keeping it light
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Dinner
She makes sure to have yoghurt with every meal as it helps her stay focused
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Essential
She starts her day with lukewarm water and makes sure to consume 3 litres of water everyday
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Hydration
Tamannaah likes to consume coconut water and fresh juices on a daily basis
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Liquids
In an Instagram story, she revealed that as part of her daily routine, she starts her day by consuming a cup of hot water infused with lemon and cinnamon
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Detox drink
In another Instagram story, Tamannaah shared a picture of a plate containing black raisins and walnuts, mentioning that these are also a regular part of her daily routine
Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Fruit and nuts
