Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

MAY 16, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia’s daily diet REVEALED

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah believes that fitness is as essential as brushing your teeth and makes sure to maintain a regular fitness routine

Consistency

She starts her day with a bowl of muesli with nuts, berries, almond milk and bananas

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Breakfast

She likes to keep her meal simple for lunch with home cooked dal, brown rice and vegetables

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Lunch

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Snacking

Before her workout, she likes to consume some nuts as her pre-workout meal

She likes to have idli, sambhar, dosa or eggs for dinner, keeping it light

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Dinner

She makes sure to have yoghurt with every meal as it helps her stay focused

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Essential

She starts her day with lukewarm water and makes sure to consume 3 litres of water everyday

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Hydration

Tamannaah likes to consume coconut water and fresh juices on a daily basis

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Liquids

In an Instagram story, she revealed that as part of her daily routine, she starts her day by consuming a cup of hot water infused with lemon and cinnamon

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Detox drink

In another Instagram story, Tamannaah shared a picture of a plate containing black raisins and walnuts, mentioning that these are also a regular part of her daily routine

Image- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Fruit and nuts

