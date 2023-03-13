Heading 3

Tamannaah Bhatia's DIY Beauty Secrets

mar 13, 2023

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Taking cues straight from her mother's unbleached beauty bible, the Bahubali actor's not-so-secret secret to refreshed and radiant skin lies within an unfiltered kit of time and tested DIY recipes

Unbleached Beauty 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

After years of subjection to inimical synthetics and cosmetics inconsequential to her acting career, Tamannaah Bhatia has naturally maneuvered to a 'less is more' modus operandi

Naturally Maneuvered

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

“After experiencing a lot of chemical usage, I wanted to incorporate something natural in my routine”

No Chemicals

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

The actress uses an exfoliating face scrub. To make the mix, marry together a teaspoon of Indian Sandalwood (Chandan) and ground coffee each with some organic honey

Face Scrub

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Once the blend is ready, slowly massage it into your skin and ensure to stray away from the eyes or under-eye area. Scrub for a few minutes, and not any longer to avoid any redness or irritation and wash off after ten minutes to leave your skin supple, softer, and smoother

Massage

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

"I remember when I was younger, I couldn't use certain products because my skin would get irritated very easily. Back then, gram flour (besan) and yogurt (dahi) were my go-to's.” The actress has been religiously applying this since her childhood

Hydrating Mask

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Rosewater is a powerhouse packed with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. To try the face mask, make a paste of rose water and besan with the tip of your fingers, once it's blended, add in some yogurt for thickness and extra hydration

Rosewater

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

“Try using (rosewater) cold yogurt or dahi on your skin for a cooling effect and best results” the star suggests

Star Tip

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Slather the mix onto your face evenly, and leave it on until it dries, before washing it off with lukewarm water

How To Use

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

It can be customized to a consistency that best suits your skin's needs

Best Part Of Tamannaah’s DIY

