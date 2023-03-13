Tamannaah Bhatia's DIY Beauty Secrets
mar 13, 2023
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Taking cues straight from her mother's unbleached beauty bible, the Bahubali actor's not-so-secret secret to refreshed and radiant skin lies within an unfiltered kit of time and tested DIY recipes
Unbleached Beauty
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
After years of subjection to inimical synthetics and cosmetics inconsequential to her acting career, Tamannaah Bhatia has naturally maneuvered to a 'less is more' modus operandi
Naturally Maneuvered
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
“After experiencing a lot of chemical usage, I wanted to incorporate something natural in my routine”
No Chemicals
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress uses an exfoliating face scrub. To make the mix, marry together a teaspoon of Indian Sandalwood (Chandan) and ground coffee each with some organic honey
Face Scrub
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Once the blend is ready, slowly massage it into your skin and ensure to stray away from the eyes or under-eye area. Scrub for a few minutes, and not any longer to avoid any redness or irritation and wash off after ten minutes to leave your skin supple, softer, and smoother
Massage
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
"I remember when I was younger, I couldn't use certain products because my skin would get irritated very easily. Back then, gram flour (besan) and yogurt (dahi) were my go-to's.” The actress has been religiously applying this since her childhood
Hydrating Mask
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Rosewater is a powerhouse packed with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. To try the face mask, make a paste of rose water and besan with the tip of your fingers, once it's blended, add in some yogurt for thickness and extra hydration
Rosewater
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
“Try using (rosewater) cold yogurt or dahi on your skin for a cooling effect and best results” the star suggests
Star Tip
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Slather the mix onto your face evenly, and leave it on until it dries, before washing it off with lukewarm water
How To Use
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
It can be customized to a consistency that best suits your skin's needs
Best Part Of Tamannaah’s DIY
