Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUNE 14, 2023

  Tamannaah Bhatia's DIY hair mask

Tamannaah is a well known Indian actress who works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has lustrous hair and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Beauty

The Baahubali star shares her beauty secrets with her fans. Let's take a look at her hair mask

Social media

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

While being caught up in lockdown, Tamanaah shared her hair care secret to her fans for reducing hair fall and various other benefits

Hair Mask

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

The easy DIY mask contains onion juice and coconut oil

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Process

Take equal proportion of both liquids around 3 tablespoons and mix it 

Since the substance is very watering, Tamannaah applies it using a cotton ball all over her scalp


Application

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah advices to keep it only for 30 mins and wash it off and cover the hair as it may drip

Special tip

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Benefits

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Onion juice strengthens hair follicles and promotes hair growth. The mask reduces hair fall, hair thinning and hair graying

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah is gearing up her next Tamil release ‘Jailer’ starring the superstar Rajnikanth

Work-front

