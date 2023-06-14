Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 14, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia's DIY hair mask
Tamannaah is a well known Indian actress who works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has lustrous hair and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Beauty
The Baahubali star shares her beauty secrets with her fans. Let's take a look at her hair mask
Social media
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
While being caught up in lockdown, Tamanaah shared her hair care secret to her fans for reducing hair fall and various other benefits
Hair Mask
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Ingredients
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The easy DIY mask contains onion juice and coconut oil
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Process
Take equal proportion of both liquids around 3 tablespoons and mix it
Since the substance is very watering, Tamannaah applies it using a cotton ball all over her scalp
Application
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah advices to keep it only for 30 mins and wash it off and cover the hair as it may drip
Special tip
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Benefits
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Onion juice strengthens hair follicles and promotes hair growth. The mask reduces hair fall, hair thinning and hair graying
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah is gearing up her next Tamil release ‘Jailer’ starring the superstar Rajnikanth
Work-front
