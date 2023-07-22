Heading 3
Tamannaah's DIY Hair Oil
Tamannaah's DIY hair oil is a blend of natural ingredients that she uses to maintain healthy and lustrous hair
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hair Oil
Begin by heating a carrier oil of your choice, such as coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil. Heating the oil helps in better absorption of the other ingredients
Heat A Carrier Oil
Amla powder, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, is added to the heated oil. Amla helps strengthen the hair follicles and promotes hair growth
Add Amla Powder
Fenugreek seeds are known for their ability to reduce hair fall and add shine to the hair. They can be added to the oil mixture for their nourishing properties
Mix In Fenugreek Seeds
Include Curry Leaves
Curry leaves, packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, are added to the oil. They help in moisturizing the scalp and prevent premature graying
Incorporate Hibiscus Flowers Or Leaves
Hibiscus is known for its hair-strengthening and conditioning properties. Adding hibiscus flowers or leaves to the oil mixture can promote healthy hair growth
Allow the oil mixture to cool down, giving enough time for the ingredients to infuse their beneficial properties into the oil
Let The Mixture Cool And Infuse
Once cooled, strain the oil to remove any solid particles and obtain a smooth consistency
Strain The Oil
Apply To Hair And Scalp
Apply the DIY hair oil to your hair and scalp, gently massaging it in. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight for maximum absorption
Wash your hair with a mild shampoo to remove the oil. Regular use of Tamannaah's DIY hair oil can help nourish and strengthen your hair, promoting overall hair health and shine
After Care
