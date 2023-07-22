Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JULY 22, 2023

Tamannaah's DIY Hair Oil

Tamannaah's DIY hair oil is a blend of natural ingredients that she uses to maintain healthy and lustrous hair

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hair Oil

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Begin by heating a carrier oil of your choice, such as coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil. Heating the oil helps in better absorption of the other ingredients

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Heat A Carrier Oil

Amla powder, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, is added to the heated oil. Amla helps strengthen the hair follicles and promotes hair growth

Add Amla Powder

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Fenugreek seeds are known for their ability to reduce hair fall and add shine to the hair. They can be added to the oil mixture for their nourishing properties

Mix In Fenugreek Seeds

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Include Curry Leaves

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Curry leaves, packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, are added to the oil. They help in moisturizing the scalp and prevent premature graying

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Incorporate Hibiscus Flowers Or Leaves

Hibiscus is known for its hair-strengthening and conditioning properties. Adding hibiscus flowers or leaves to the oil mixture can promote healthy hair growth

Allow the oil mixture to cool down, giving enough time for the ingredients to infuse their beneficial properties into the oil

Let The Mixture Cool And Infuse

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Once cooled, strain the oil to remove any solid particles and obtain a smooth consistency

Strain The Oil

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Apply To Hair And Scalp

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Apply the DIY hair oil to your hair and scalp, gently massaging it in. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight for maximum absorption

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo to remove the oil. Regular use of Tamannaah's DIY hair oil can help nourish and strengthen your hair, promoting overall hair health and shine

After Care

