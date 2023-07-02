Heading 3
Tamannaah's DIY health drink
Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah often believes in natural remedies and follows a healthy lifestyle
Health Conscious
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah consumes a detox drink to cleanse the liver
Detox Drink
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
A detox drink helps to improve liver function, improves digestion and get rid of toxins
Uses
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The detox drink has lemon and cinnamon
Ingredients
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Lemon helps keep the body temperature cool and avoids acidity
Lemon
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The Indian spice cures morning sickness and increases good cholesterol
Cinnamon
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Take a glass of warm water with lemon water and sprinkle some cinnamon powder
Process
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
You can also add some honey to enhance the taste as it helps in weight loss
Nutritious
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah will be seen in Lust Stories streaming on Netflix opposite Vijay Varma
Work-front
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
