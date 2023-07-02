Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 2, 2023

Tamannaah's DIY health drink 

Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah often believes in natural remedies and follows a healthy lifestyle

Health Conscious

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah consumes a detox drink to cleanse the liver

Detox Drink

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

A detox drink helps to improve liver function, improves digestion and get rid of toxins

Uses

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

The detox drink has lemon and cinnamon

Ingredients

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Lemon helps keep the body temperature cool and avoids acidity

Lemon

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

The Indian spice cures morning sickness and increases good cholesterol

Cinnamon

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Take a glass of warm water with lemon water and sprinkle some cinnamon powder

Process

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

You can also add some honey to enhance the taste as it helps in weight loss

Nutritious

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah will be seen in Lust Stories streaming on Netflix opposite Vijay Varma

Work-front

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here