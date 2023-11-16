Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
Tandoori recipes to try
Tantalizing steamed momos marinated with a punch of spices cooked in your tandoor to add a nice smokey touch
Tandoori Momos
Image Source: Shutterstock
Add to your veg snacks repertoire with the smokey deliciousness of potatoes stuffed with filling of your choice
Bharwan Tandoori Aloo
Image Source: Pexels
Love restaurants like tandoori roti? Make it at home easily with wheat flour and add butter to it before serving
Tandoori Roti/Kulcha
Image Source: Shutterstock
Marinate paneer cubes in ginger-garlic paste, curd, chicken masala, and kasoori methi and put it in the tandoor
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Shutterstock
Marinate pineapple, green apple, sweet potato, and green capsicum in vinegar, anardana, chaat masala, and roasted cumin. Let the tandoor work its magic
Tandoori fruit chaat
Image Source: Pexels
A juicy chicken tangdi grilled to perfection with tandoori masala is a full meal in itself and enjoyed tremendously
Chicken Tangdi
Image Source: Pexels
A whole roasted cauliflower, spiked with classic tandoori masala, adds drama to your party food table as it is carved
Whole Roasted Tandoori Gobhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Make a delicious burger with tandoori chicken breast pieces for a delightful dinner
Tandoori Chicken Burger
Image Source: Pexels
Cubes of tofu marinated in tandoori spices then grilled for a vegan-friendly option
Tandoori Tofu
Image Source: Pexels
Fish fillets marinated and cooked in the tandoor
Tandoori Fish
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.