Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Tandoori recipes to try

Tantalizing steamed momos marinated with a punch of spices cooked in your tandoor to add a nice smokey touch

Tandoori Momos 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Add to your veg snacks repertoire with the smokey deliciousness of potatoes stuffed with filling of your choice

Bharwan Tandoori Aloo

Image Source: Pexels 

Love restaurants like tandoori roti? Make it at home easily with wheat flour and add butter to it before serving

Tandoori Roti/Kulcha 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Marinate paneer cubes in ginger-garlic paste, curd, chicken masala, and kasoori methi and put it in the tandoor

Paneer Tikka 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Marinate pineapple, green apple, sweet potato, and green capsicum in vinegar, anardana, chaat masala, and roasted cumin. Let the tandoor work its magic

Tandoori fruit chaat 

Image Source: Pexels 

A juicy chicken tangdi grilled to perfection with tandoori masala is a full meal in itself and enjoyed tremendously

Chicken Tangdi

Image Source: Pexels 

A whole roasted cauliflower, spiked with classic tandoori masala, adds drama to your party food table as it is carved

Whole Roasted Tandoori Gobhi 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Make a delicious burger with tandoori chicken breast pieces for a delightful dinner

Tandoori Chicken Burger 

Image Source: Pexels 

Cubes of tofu marinated in tandoori spices then grilled for a vegan-friendly option

Tandoori Tofu

Image Source: Pexels 

Fish fillets marinated and cooked in the tandoor

Tandoori Fish

Image Source: Pexels 

