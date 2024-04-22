Heading 3
Tangy Jaljeera Recipe To Try
Gather cumin seeds, dry mango powder, black salt, ground cumin, black pepper, ginger powder, mint powder, dried mint leaves, tamarind paste, salt to taste, cold water, and ice cubes
Gather Ingredients
Dry roast the cumin seeds until they turn aromatic on a tawa and let it cool down
Roast
Grind the roasted cumin seeds into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle
Grind
In a mixing bowl, combine the ground cumin seeds, dry mango powder, black salt, roasted ground cumin, black pepper, ginger powder, mint powder, dried mint leaves, and salt
Mix Dry Ingredients
You can soak the tamarind paste in warm water for about 15 minutes and then strain it to remove any solids
Tamarind Paste
In a blender, combine the dry spice prepared in the 4th step and mix with the tamarind paste and 1 cup of water. Blend until smooth
Make Concentrate
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher to remove any coarse particles
Strain
Water
Now, add cold water to the pitcher and stir well to combine everything perfectly
Chill
Refrigerate the jaljeera water for at least 30 minutes to chill it thoroughly
Pour the chilled jaljeera into glasses filled with ice cubes. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or lemon slices if desired and finally, your refreshing jaljeera is prepared!
Serve
