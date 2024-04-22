Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

Tangy Jaljeera Recipe To Try

Gather cumin seeds, dry mango powder, black salt, ground cumin, black pepper, ginger powder, mint powder, dried mint leaves, tamarind paste, salt to taste, cold water, and ice cubes

Gather Ingredients

Image Source: freepik

Dry roast the cumin seeds until they turn aromatic on a tawa and let it cool down

Roast

Image Source: freepik

Grind the roasted cumin seeds into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle

 Grind

Image Source: freepik

In a mixing bowl, combine the ground cumin seeds, dry mango powder, black salt, roasted ground cumin, black pepper, ginger powder, mint powder, dried mint leaves, and salt

 Mix Dry Ingredients

Image Source: freepik

You can soak the tamarind paste in warm water for about 15 minutes and then strain it to remove any solids

Image Source: freepik

Tamarind Paste

In a blender, combine the dry spice prepared in the 4th step and mix with the tamarind paste and 1 cup of water. Blend until smooth

Make Concentrate

Image Source: freepik

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher to remove any coarse particles

Strain

Image Source: freepik

Water

Image Source: freepik

Now, add cold water to the pitcher and stir well to combine everything perfectly 

Chill

Image Source: freepik

Refrigerate the jaljeera water for at least 30 minutes to chill it thoroughly

Pour the chilled jaljeera into glasses filled with ice cubes. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or lemon slices if desired and finally, your refreshing jaljeera is prepared! 

Serve

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here