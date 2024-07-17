Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

july 17, 2024

Tantalizing Kolkata fish fry recipe

Fish fillets, onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, lemon juice, breadcrumbs, oil, salt, and spices

Ingredients

Wash the fillets thoroughly and cut them into medium pieces

Prepare the fish fillets

Marinate the fillets with red chili powder, cumin powder, green chili chutney, and lemon juice. Let it rest for about 30 minutes

Marinate the Fish

For the coating, beat some eggs in a bowl and spread some breadcrumbs on a plate. Add some salt to both

Prepare the coating

Dip the marinated fillets in the beaten eggs and coat them evenly with the breadcrumbs

Coat the fish

Heat mustard oil in a pan. The heat should be medium-high

Heat the Oil

Fry each fillet properly until golden brown and crisp. Remove excess oil

Fry the Fish

Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Adjust the heat to avoid burning

Fry in batches

Garnish with onions, lemon wedges, and fresh coriander leaves 

Garnish

Serve with Kasundi (Bengali mustard sauce) or mint chutney. Enjoy!

Serve

