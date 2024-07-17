Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 17, 2024
Tantalizing Kolkata fish fry recipe
Fish fillets, onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chili paste, lemon juice, breadcrumbs, oil, salt, and spices
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Wash the fillets thoroughly and cut them into medium pieces
Prepare the fish fillets
Image: Freepik
Marinate the fillets with red chili powder, cumin powder, green chili chutney, and lemon juice. Let it rest for about 30 minutes
Marinate the Fish
Image: Freepik
For the coating, beat some eggs in a bowl and spread some breadcrumbs on a plate. Add some salt to both
Prepare the coating
Image: Freepik
Dip the marinated fillets in the beaten eggs and coat them evenly with the breadcrumbs
Coat the fish
Image: Freepik
Heat mustard oil in a pan. The heat should be medium-high
Image: Freepik
Heat the Oil
Fry each fillet properly until golden brown and crisp. Remove excess oil
Fry the Fish
Image: Freepik
Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Adjust the heat to avoid burning
Fry in batches
Image: Freepik
Garnish with onions, lemon wedges, and fresh coriander leaves
Garnish
Image: Freepik
Serve with Kasundi (Bengali mustard sauce) or mint chutney. Enjoy!
Serve
Image: Freepik
