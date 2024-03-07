Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 07, 2024
Tantalizing Malai Kofta Recipe
Boiled and mashed potatoes, crumbled paneer, corn flour, salt, and spices, tomatoes, onions, cashews, cream, butter, ginger-garlic paste
Ingredients
Image: pexels
In a bowl, mix mashed potatoes, crumbled paneer, corn flour, salt, and spices to form a smooth dough
Make Kofta Mixture
Image: pexels
Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round balls or oval-shaped dumplings
Shape Koftas
Image: pexels
Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the koftas until golden brown. Drain excess oil on paper towels and set aside
Fry Koftas
Image: pexels
In another pan, heat butter and saute onions until translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until fragrant
Image: pexels
Prepare Gravy Base
Add chopped tomatoes and cashews to the pan and cook until tomatoes are soft and mushy
Add Tomatoes and Cashews
Image: pexels
Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then blend it into a smooth paste using a blender or food processor
Blend into Smooth Paste
Image: pexels
In the same pan, heat some butter and add the blended paste. Cook for a few minutes, then add turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt.
Make Gravy
Image: pexels
Add Cream
Image: pexels
Pour in some fresh cream and mix well to incorporate into the gravy. Just before serving, gently add the fried koftas to the gravy
Let them simmer for a few minutes to absorb the flavors. Garnish with fresh cream and chopped coriander leaves
Assemble
Image: pexels
