Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 07, 2024

Tantalizing Malai Kofta Recipe

Boiled and mashed potatoes, crumbled paneer, corn flour, salt, and spices, tomatoes, onions, cashews, cream, butter, ginger-garlic paste

Ingredients

Image: pexels

 In a bowl, mix mashed potatoes, crumbled paneer, corn flour, salt, and spices to form a smooth dough

Make Kofta Mixture

Image: pexels

Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round balls or oval-shaped dumplings

Shape Koftas

Image: pexels

Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the koftas until golden brown. Drain excess oil on paper towels and set aside

 Fry Koftas

Image: pexels

In another pan, heat butter and saute onions until translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until fragrant

Image: pexels

Prepare Gravy Base

Add chopped tomatoes and cashews to the pan and cook until tomatoes are soft and mushy

Add Tomatoes and Cashews

Image: pexels

Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then blend it into a smooth paste using a blender or food processor

Blend into Smooth Paste

Image: pexels

In the same pan, heat some butter and add the blended paste. Cook for a few minutes, then add turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. 

Make Gravy

Image: pexels

Add Cream

Image: pexels

Pour in some fresh cream and mix well to incorporate into the gravy. Just before serving, gently add the fried koftas to the gravy

 Let them simmer for a few minutes to absorb the flavors. Garnish with fresh cream and chopped coriander leaves

Assemble

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here