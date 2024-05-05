Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 05, 2024
Tantalizing Vegetable Spring Roll Recipe
Gather vegetables like cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and onions. You can also add boiled and mashed potatoes or paneer if you like
Preparation
Image Source: freepik
In a pan, saute the vegetables with spices like cumin seeds, turmeric, garam masala, and chili powder until they're cooked but still slightly crunchy
Add on Vegetables
Image Source: freepik
Filling
Image Source: freepik
Optionally, you can also make a paste of cooked vegetables by mashing them slightly as this helps in binding the filling
Soak rice paper in warm water for 5-10 seconds until it's soft and place the soaked rice paper on a flat surface
Wrap it up!
Image Source: freepik
Spoon a portion of the cooked vegetable mixture prepared earlier onto the center of the rice paper and fold the sides
Image Source: freepik
Fill it up!
Start rolling the rice paper from the bottom, tucking in the fillings tightly as you roll creating a shape preferable to you
Roll Up
Image Source: freepik
Once rolled, use a bit of water to seal the edges of the rice paper so that the filling is intact while cooking
Seal Edges
Image Source: freepik
Fry
Image Source: freepik
Heat oil in a pan and fry the spring rolls until golden brown and crispy
Bake
Image Source: freepik
Alternatively, you can bake them if you prefer baking over frying in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 20-25 minutes
Enjoy a full plate of crunchy and tantalizing vegetable spring rolls in the comfort of your cozy homes
Enjoy
Image Source: freepik
