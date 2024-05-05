Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 05, 2024

Tantalizing Vegetable Spring Roll Recipe

Gather vegetables like cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and onions. You can also add boiled and mashed potatoes or paneer if you like

Preparation

Image Source:  freepik

In a pan, saute the vegetables with spices like cumin seeds, turmeric, garam masala, and chili powder until they're cooked but still slightly crunchy

Add on Vegetables

Image Source:  freepik

Filling

Image Source:  freepik

Optionally, you can also make a paste of cooked vegetables by mashing them slightly as this helps in binding the filling

Soak rice paper  in warm water for 5-10 seconds until it's soft and place the soaked rice paper on a flat surface

Wrap it up! 

Image Source:  freepik

 Spoon a portion of the cooked vegetable mixture prepared earlier onto the center of the rice paper and fold the sides 

Image Source:  freepik

Fill it up! 

Start rolling the rice paper from the bottom, tucking in the fillings tightly as you roll creating a shape preferable to you

Roll Up

Image Source:  freepik

Once rolled, use a bit of water to seal the edges of the rice paper so that the filling is intact while cooking 

Seal Edges

Image Source:  freepik

Fry 

Image Source:  freepik

Heat oil in a pan and fry the spring rolls until golden brown and crispy

Bake 

Image Source:  freepik

Alternatively, you can bake them if you prefer baking over frying in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about 20-25 minutes 

Enjoy a full plate of crunchy and tantalizing vegetable spring rolls in the comfort of your cozy homes

Enjoy 

Image Source:  freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here