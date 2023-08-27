Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
Tapsee Pannu's diet and fitness
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress started off her career and made her debut in 2010 with the film Jhummandi Naadam
Career Debut
Tapsee Pannu is a fitness enthusiast and shares glimpses of her routine on her Instagram
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Her fitness and diet
The actress starts off her morning with some yoga for her body’s and mind’s well being
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Yoga
The actress hits the gym 6 days a week for an hour. She follows a strict workout routine followed by a 15-20 min cooling down session
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
6-day gym routine
Fat-cutter drink
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress consumes a fat-cutting drink that consists of apple cider vinegar, fenugreek, turmeric, and ginger. The drink helps boost metabolism and reduces body fat
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Home cooked meals
The actress only consumes home-cooked meals that consist of vegetables, jowar roti, rice, and dal
Tapsee Pannu swears about hydration during her busy schedule. She drinks a lot of water in addition to her diet
Hydration
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress prefers healthy snacks like buttermilk, nuts, and fruits
Healthy snacking
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
No cheat days
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress mentions that she has no cheat days as she can enjoy her favorite foods in her diet
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The actress stresses on having 8 hours of sleep to maintain a healthy lifestyle apart from physical activity and a diet
Eight hours of sleep
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Information source
English Jagran
