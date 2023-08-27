Heading 3

AUGUST 27, 2023

Tapsee Pannu's diet and fitness

The actress started off her career and made her debut in 2010 with the film Jhummandi Naadam

Career Debut

Tapsee Pannu is a fitness enthusiast and shares glimpses of her routine on her Instagram

Her fitness and diet

The actress starts off her morning with some yoga for her body’s and mind’s well being

Yoga

The actress hits the gym 6 days a week for an hour. She follows a strict workout routine followed by a 15-20 min cooling down session

6-day gym routine

Fat-cutter drink

The actress consumes a fat-cutting drink that consists of apple cider vinegar, fenugreek, turmeric, and ginger. The drink helps boost metabolism and reduces body fat

Home cooked meals

The actress only consumes home-cooked meals that consist of vegetables, jowar roti, rice, and dal

Tapsee Pannu swears about hydration during her busy schedule. She drinks a lot of water in addition to her diet

Hydration

The actress prefers healthy snacks like buttermilk, nuts, and fruits

Healthy snacking

No cheat days

The actress mentions that she has no cheat days as she can enjoy her favorite foods in her diet

The actress stresses on having 8 hours of sleep to maintain a healthy lifestyle apart from physical activity and a diet

Eight hours of sleep

