Tara Sutaria’s fitness and diet plan

April 29, 2021

Whether or not she prefers to hit the gym regularly, Tara Sutaria sure finds her groove in the numerous dance forms that she has learnt

Tara believes that it is her dance training sessions that help her stay fit and healthy

The millennial actress is also a trained classic ballet dancer and practices other Latin American dance forms as a part of her fitness routine

She relies on dancing for improved stability and a healthy state of mind
Although she is not a big gym freak, she enjoys doing Pilates occasionally

Besides dancing and Pilates, Tara focuses on a low impact workout to strengthen the core and tone the muscles

When it comes to diet, the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress has revealed that she avoids rice when she is shooting

And while she does not follow any strict diet routine in particular, she steers clear of white rice and sugar-rich foods

For breakfast, she prefers to have a simple omelet or a sandwich. And her lunch meal is not the same everyday

The actress is fond of dinner because she gets to spend time with her family. However, the last meal of the day could be anything that is cooked at home

