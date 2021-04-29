Tara Sutaria’s fitness and diet plan April 29, 2021
Whether or not she prefers to hit the gym regularly, Tara Sutaria sure finds her groove in the numerous dance forms that she has learnt
Tara believes that it is her dance training sessions that help her stay fit and healthy
The millennial actress is also a trained classic ballet dancer and practices other Latin American dance forms as a part of her fitness routine
She relies on dancing for improved stability and a healthy state of mind
Although she is not a big gym freak, she enjoys doing Pilates occasionally
Besides dancing and Pilates, Tara focuses on a low impact workout to strengthen the core and tone the muscles
When it comes to diet, the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress has revealed that she avoids rice when she is shooting
And while she does not follow any strict diet routine in particular, she steers clear of white rice and sugar-rich foods
For breakfast, she prefers to have a simple omelet or a sandwich. And her lunch meal is not the same everyday
The actress is fond of dinner because she gets to spend time with her family. However, the last meal of the day could be anything that is cooked at home
