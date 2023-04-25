Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2023

Tara Sutaria’s skincare routine

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

In an interview with Vogue, Tara revealed that she tries to keep her skin hydrated as much as possible and follows a routine of cleanse-tone-moisturise

Classic

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She washes her face with both lukewarm and cold water depending on the situation

Cleansing

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

After washing her face, she prefers toning as it helps close pores and give her skin an even finish

Toning

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram 

She uses a moisturiser which helps her skin to stay hydrated

Moisturiser

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara frequently exposes her face to very cold water or applies ice on it, as it helps to tighten her pores and maintain the appearance of plump skin

Ice-water

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She mixes yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey. She leaves it for 15-20 mins and then rinses it off

DIY mask

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She always makes sure to remove her makeup before going to bed and changes her pillowcase quite often

Do’s and Dont’s

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She does not follow a heavy skincare routine but likes to keep it simple and use natural ways

Natural ways

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She makes sure to consume proper vitamins, fibres and minerals for her skin and follows a proper diet

Healthy diet

Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She uses ice around her eyes to reduce puffiness in the morning

Puffiness

