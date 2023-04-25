APRIL 25, 2023
Tara Sutaria’s skincare routine
In an interview with Vogue, Tara revealed that she tries to keep her skin hydrated as much as possible and follows a routine of cleanse-tone-moisturise
Classic
She washes her face with both lukewarm and cold water depending on the situation
Cleansing
After washing her face, she prefers toning as it helps close pores and give her skin an even finish
Toning
She uses a moisturiser which helps her skin to stay hydrated
Moisturiser
Tara frequently exposes her face to very cold water or applies ice on it, as it helps to tighten her pores and maintain the appearance of plump skin
Ice-water
She mixes yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey. She leaves it for 15-20 mins and then rinses it off
DIY mask
She always makes sure to remove her makeup before going to bed and changes her pillowcase quite often
Do’s and Dont’s
She does not follow a heavy skincare routine but likes to keep it simple and use natural ways
Natural ways
She makes sure to consume proper vitamins, fibres and minerals for her skin and follows a proper diet
Healthy diet
She uses ice around her eyes to reduce puffiness in the morning
Puffiness
