AUGUST 28, 2023
Tara Sutaria's skincare secrets
Tara Sutaria puts a lot of emphasis on eating healthy as a part of her skincare routine. She likes to eat food that has high water and nutritional content in them
Healthy Diet
For instance, it could either be fruit juices, salads, or warm soups that balance her plate and give the nutrition needed for glowing skin
Staying Hydrated
As simple as it may sound, a simple routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising goes a long way for the Tadap actress
Simple Routine
She ensures that her face is deeply cleansed and free from makeup before going to bed
Thorough Cleansing
Morning Skincare
In the morning, she begins with a proper skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturising followed by slathering a layer of sunscreen
Face Wash
She prefers to wash her face in the morning with lukewarm and sometimes cold water
And before a shoot, she often puts her face in icy cold water or dabs ice on the face as it helps close the pores and keeps the skin looking plump
Ice Facial
Tara is not big on a lot of beauty products and she usually prefers a makeup-free face for as long as she can
Less Is More
Sunscreen
On most days, she uses a moisturiser and SPF 30 to give a simple, matte finish to her face
She swears by grandma’s recipe when it comes to going all-natural. A mix of yogurt, turmeric, chickpea flour, and honey helps her achieve glowing skin immediately!
Grandma’s Recipe
