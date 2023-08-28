Heading 3

Tara Sutaria's skincare secrets 

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Tara Sutaria puts a lot of emphasis on eating healthy as a part of her skincare routine. She likes to eat food that has high water and nutritional content in them

Healthy Diet 

For instance, it could either be fruit juices, salads, or warm soups that balance her plate and give the nutrition needed for glowing skin 

Staying Hydrated 

As simple as it may sound, a simple routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising goes a long way for the Tadap actress

Simple Routine 

She ensures that her face is deeply cleansed and free from makeup before going to bed

Thorough Cleansing 

Morning Skincare 

In the morning, she begins with a proper skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturising followed by slathering a layer of sunscreen

Face Wash 

She prefers to wash her face in the morning with lukewarm and sometimes cold water

And before a shoot, she often puts her face in icy cold water or dabs ice on the face as it helps close the pores and keeps the skin looking plump

Ice Facial 

Tara is not big on a lot of beauty products and she usually prefers a makeup-free face for as long as she can

Less Is More 

Sunscreen 

On most days, she uses a moisturiser and SPF 30 to give a simple, matte finish to her face

She swears by grandma’s recipe when it comes to going all-natural. A mix of yogurt, turmeric, chickpea flour, and honey helps her achieve glowing skin immediately!

Grandma’s Recipe 

