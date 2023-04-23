Tara Sutaria’s steal-
worthy wardrobe
Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned in a white button-down blazer dress by Massimo Dutti
Power dressing
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked so chic and elegant as she wore a gorgeous black and white dress for her dinner date
Mon Coeur
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked stunning in a Hepburn hairstyle and a stunning ensemble of a crop top and a printed mini skirt by Balmain and Balenciaga
Classic Hepburn
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Channeling her inner diva in a black sequin co-ord set by Rudraksh Dwivedi, the actress definitely turned heads in this outfit
Co-ord set
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She served us the coolest and chicest summer look in a pair of pastel green shorts and a matching overshirt from Joanna Andraos
Chicest In Pastels
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For her dinner party, Tara Sutaria accessorized her look with a dazzling white dress, golden heels, and a Chanel bag
Dazzling white
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The actress exuded chic vibes in striped dhoti pants, a shirt, and a crop top for her movie promotion
Chic style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Oozing glamour and hotness in a black strappy floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit, by Gauri and Nainika, she is a winner
Glam queen
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress showed us how to look flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a red full-sleeved lace blouse
Elegant in red
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in a brown leather co-ordinated set featuring a cut-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pants
Bombshell Vibes
