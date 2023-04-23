Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s steal-
worthy wardrobe 

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned in a white button-down blazer dress by Massimo Dutti

Power dressing

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara looked so chic and elegant as she wore a gorgeous black and white dress for her dinner date

Mon Coeur

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She looked stunning in a Hepburn hairstyle and a stunning ensemble of a crop top and a printed mini skirt by Balmain and Balenciaga

Classic Hepburn 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Channeling her inner diva in a black sequin co-ord set by Rudraksh Dwivedi, the actress definitely turned heads in this outfit

Co-ord set 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She served us the coolest and chicest summer look in a pair of pastel green shorts and a matching overshirt from Joanna Andraos

Chicest In Pastels 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

For her dinner party, Tara Sutaria accessorized her look with a dazzling white dress, golden heels, and a Chanel bag

Dazzling white 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The actress exuded chic vibes in striped dhoti pants, a shirt, and a crop top for her movie promotion

Chic style

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Oozing glamour and hotness in a black strappy floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit, by Gauri and Nainika, she is a winner

Glam queen

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress showed us how to look flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a red full-sleeved lace blouse

Elegant in red

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She exuded bombshell vibes in a brown leather co-ordinated set featuring a cut-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pants 

Bombshell Vibes 

