Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
june 06, 2024
Tasty Aloo Tikki Recipe
Gather 4 boiled potatoes, 1 finely chopped onion, 2 green chilies (chopped), 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp chaat masala, salt to taste, 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves, and oil for frying
Ingredients
Peel the boiled potatoes and mash them thoroughly in a large bowl to ensure there are no lumps
Mash Potatoes
Add chopped onions, green chilies, grated ginger, garam masala, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt to the mashed potatoes. Mix well
Add Spices
Stir in the chopped coriander leaves to the potato mixture, ensuring they are evenly distributed
Add Coriander
Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a flat, round patty. Repeat with the remaining mixture
Form Tikkis
Warm oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Ensure the oil is hot enough before frying the tikkis
Heat Oil
Place the tikkis in the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy on both sides. This should take about 3-4 minutes per side
Fry Tikkis
Remove the tikkis from the pan and place them on a paper towel lined plate to drain any excess oil
Drain Excess Oil
Serve Hot
Serve the aloo tikkis hot, garnished with additional chopped coriander, and accompanied by green chutney and tamarind chutney
Enjoy your delicious aloo tikkis as a snack or appetizer. Perfect for dipping into your favourite sauces or chutneys!
Enjoy!
