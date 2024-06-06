Heading 3

Tasty Aloo Tikki Recipe

Gather 4 boiled potatoes, 1 finely chopped onion, 2 green chilies (chopped), 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp chaat masala, salt to taste, 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves, and oil for frying

 Ingredients

Peel the boiled potatoes and mash them thoroughly in a large bowl to ensure there are no lumps

 Mash Potatoes

Add chopped onions, green chilies, grated ginger, garam masala, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and salt to the mashed potatoes. Mix well

 Add Spices

Stir in the chopped coriander leaves to the potato mixture, ensuring they are evenly distributed

 Add Coriander

Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a flat, round patty. Repeat with the remaining mixture

 Form Tikkis

Warm oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Ensure the oil is hot enough before frying the tikkis

Heat Oil

Place the tikkis in the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy on both sides. This should take about 3-4 minutes per side

Fry Tikkis

Remove the tikkis from the pan and place them on a paper towel lined plate to drain any excess oil

Drain Excess Oil

 Serve Hot

Serve the aloo tikkis hot, garnished with additional chopped coriander, and accompanied by green chutney and tamarind chutney

Enjoy your delicious aloo tikkis as a snack or appetizer. Perfect for dipping into your favourite sauces or chutneys!

 Enjoy!

