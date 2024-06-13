Heading 3

JUNE 13, 2024

Tasty and easy dum biryani recipe


Marinate the meat with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes

#1

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Boil basmati rice with whole spices like cardamom, cloves, and bay leaves until it's 70% cooked. Drain and set aside

#2

In a heavy-bottomed pot, layer the marinated meat at the bottom

Image source- Freepik

#3

Add a layer of partially cooked rice on top of the meat

Image source- Freepik

#4

Sprinkle fried onions, mint leaves, and coriander leaves on the rice layer

Video: Sarthak Instagram 

#5

Drizzle saffron milk or orange food color mixed with milk on top for a vibrant hue

Image source- Freepik

#6

Cover the pan with a tight lid or seal with dough to trap the steam (dum)

#7

Image source- Freepik

Cook on low heat for about 20-30 minutes until the meat is tender and the flavors meld together

#8

Image source- Freepik

Once done, gently mix the rice and meat together without breaking the rice grains

#9

Image source- Freepik

Serve hot with raita, salad, or pickle for a delicious and aromatic Dum Biryani feast!

#10

Image source- Freepik

