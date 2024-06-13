Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
Tasty and easy dum biryani recipe
Marinate the meat with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes
#1
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Boil basmati rice with whole spices like cardamom, cloves, and bay leaves until it's 70% cooked. Drain and set aside
#2
In a heavy-bottomed pot, layer the marinated meat at the bottom
Image source- Freepik
#3
Add a layer of partially cooked rice on top of the meat
Image source- Freepik
#4
Sprinkle fried onions, mint leaves, and coriander leaves on the rice layer
Video: Sarthak Instagram
#5
Drizzle saffron milk or orange food color mixed with milk on top for a vibrant hue
Image source- Freepik
#6
Cover the pan with a tight lid or seal with dough to trap the steam (dum)
#7
Image source- Freepik
Cook on low heat for about 20-30 minutes until the meat is tender and the flavors meld together
#8
Image source- Freepik
Once done, gently mix the rice and meat together without breaking the rice grains
#9
Image source- Freepik
Serve hot with raita, salad, or pickle for a delicious and aromatic Dum Biryani feast!
#10
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here