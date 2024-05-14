Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
Tasty and Wholesome Idli recipe
Take two bowls and soak urad dal and rice separately for some hours
Soak Urad dal and rice
Image: freepik
After soaking urad dal, drain off the water and move it into the grinder
Drain off water
Image: freepik
Grind it for approximately 45 minutes and you can use urad dal-soaked water for fermentation, and grind it till it turns soft
Grind
Image: freepik
Transfer the prepared batter to a large bowl and keep it aside
Transfer the batter
Image: freepik
In the same grinder, you can add the soaked rice, grind it for some time, and transfer it to the same large bowl
Image: freepik
Grind rice
Mix the batter well to ensure that everything is well combined and ferment it for some hours
Mix well
Image: freepik
Open the lid to see if the batter has doubled the volume ensuring it is well-fermented
Well fermented
Image: freepik
Mix the fermented batter gently and add some salt to it
Add salt
Image: freepik
Place it on a plate
Image: freepik
now place the batter in the idli plate, and steam it for around 10 minutes
Check the idli with a toothpick, place it on a plate, and serve it with some coconut chutney and sambar
Serve and Enjoy!
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.