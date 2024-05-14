Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Tasty and Wholesome Idli recipe

Take two bowls and soak urad dal and rice separately for some hours

Soak Urad dal and rice

Image: freepik

After soaking urad dal, drain off the water and move it into the grinder

Drain off water

Image: freepik

Grind it for approximately 45 minutes and you can use urad dal-soaked water for fermentation, and grind it till it turns soft

Grind

Image: freepik

Transfer the prepared batter to a large bowl and keep it aside

Transfer the batter

Image: freepik

In the same grinder, you can add the soaked rice, grind it for some time, and transfer it to the same large bowl

Image: freepik

Grind rice

Mix the batter well to ensure that everything is well combined and ferment it for some hours

Mix well

Image: freepik

Open the lid to see if the batter has doubled the volume ensuring it is well-fermented

Well fermented

Image: freepik 

Mix the fermented batter gently and add some salt to it 

Add salt

Image: freepik

Place it on a plate

Image: freepik

now place the batter in the idli plate, and steam it for around 10 minutes

Check the idli with a toothpick, place it on a plate, and serve it with some coconut chutney and sambar

Serve and Enjoy!

Image: freepik

