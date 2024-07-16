Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 16, 2024
Tasty bread halwa recipe
Bread, milk, sugar, ghee, dry fruits and nuts, and cardamom powder
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Remove the bread crusts and cut the bread into small pieces
Prepare the Bread
Image: Freepik
Heat ghee in a pan and add some dry fruits to it. Roast for a few minutes
Roast the dry fruits
Image: Freepik
In the same pan, add some more ghee and add the bread pieces. Toast until golden brown
Add the Bread
Image: Freepik
Pour a cup of milk into the toasted bread, stir, and cook until the bread absorbs the milk fully
Add Milk
Image: Freepik
Add a good amount of sugar to the mixture and stir continuously until the sugar dissolves
Image: Freepik
Add Sugar
Continue to cook the mixture on low heat or medium heat and stir it frequently to prevent it from sticking
Cook Mixture
Image: Freepik
Add the previously roasted dry fruits and nuts, and mix everything properly
Add dry fruits and nuts
Image: Freepik
Sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of cardamom powder to enhance the flavor
Add Cardamom
Image: Freepik
Once cooked properly, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly. Serve and Enjoy!
Serve
Image: Freepik
