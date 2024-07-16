Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 16, 2024

Tasty bread halwa recipe

Bread, milk, sugar, ghee, dry fruits and nuts, and cardamom powder

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Remove the bread crusts and cut the bread into small pieces

Prepare the Bread

Image: Freepik

Heat ghee in a pan and add some dry fruits to it. Roast for a few minutes

Roast the dry fruits

Image: Freepik

In the same pan, add some more ghee and add the bread pieces. Toast until golden brown

Add the Bread

Image: Freepik

Pour a cup of milk into the toasted bread, stir, and cook until the bread absorbs the milk fully

Add Milk

Image: Freepik

Add a good amount of sugar to the mixture and stir continuously until the sugar dissolves

Image: Freepik

Add Sugar

Continue to cook the mixture on low heat or medium heat and stir it frequently to prevent it from sticking

Cook Mixture

Image: Freepik

Add the previously roasted dry fruits and nuts, and mix everything properly

Add dry fruits and nuts

Image: Freepik

Sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of  cardamom powder to enhance the flavor

Add Cardamom

Image: Freepik

Once cooked properly, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly. Serve and Enjoy!

Serve

Image: Freepik

