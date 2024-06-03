Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 03, 2024

Tasty Chakli recipe to munch on

Grind some fried gram in a grinder and use some ground flour for this recipe

Prepare ingredients 

Image Source: Freepik

Now, take a mixing bowl, add ground flour, rice flour, red chili powder, salt, hing, til, ajwain, and mix everything well 

Take a mixing bowl

Image Source: Freepik

Heat some oil, add it to a mixing bowl, and now add some water, to prepare a dough, ensuring that you make a firm dough

Add hot oil

Image Source: Freepik

Take a deep frying pan, heat oil in it, and then divide the dough into 2 or 3 parts, to fill it in the chakli maker

Heat oil

Image Source: Freepik

To ensure that the oil is hot enough to fry chakli, drop a small piece of dough in it

Drop a small piece

Image Source: Freepik

Now take a chakli maker, add the dough to it, and gently slide one chakli at a time on a medium flame pan

Take chakli maker

Image Source: Freepik

Fry the chakli till it turns golden brown and crisp

Fry them

Image Source: Freepik

To complete the process quickly don’t try to fry the chakli on a fast flame as it can burn it or will not let the chakli cook properly from inside

Don’t be in a hurry

Image Source: Freepik

Repeat the same process till the dough is completed

Repeat the process

Image Source: Freepik

Now, store this delicious and crispy chakli in an air-tight box, and enjoy it during snack time with tea

Serve and enjoy!

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here