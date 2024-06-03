Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 03, 2024
Tasty Chakli recipe to munch on
Grind some fried gram in a grinder and use some ground flour for this recipe
Prepare ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Now, take a mixing bowl, add ground flour, rice flour, red chili powder, salt, hing, til, ajwain, and mix everything well
Take a mixing bowl
Image Source: Freepik
Heat some oil, add it to a mixing bowl, and now add some water, to prepare a dough, ensuring that you make a firm dough
Add hot oil
Image Source: Freepik
Take a deep frying pan, heat oil in it, and then divide the dough into 2 or 3 parts, to fill it in the chakli maker
Heat oil
Image Source: Freepik
To ensure that the oil is hot enough to fry chakli, drop a small piece of dough in it
Drop a small piece
Image Source: Freepik
Now take a chakli maker, add the dough to it, and gently slide one chakli at a time on a medium flame pan
Take chakli maker
Image Source: Freepik
Fry the chakli till it turns golden brown and crisp
Fry them
Image Source: Freepik
To complete the process quickly don’t try to fry the chakli on a fast flame as it can burn it or will not let the chakli cook properly from inside
Don’t be in a hurry
Image Source: Freepik
Repeat the same process till the dough is completed
Repeat the process
Image Source: Freepik
Now, store this delicious and crispy chakli in an air-tight box, and enjoy it during snack time with tea
Serve and enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
