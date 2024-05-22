Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 22, 2024
Tasty Coconut Laddoo Recipe
Take some coconuts, grate them for a smooth ball, and keep them aside
Grate coconut
Image: freepik
Take a frying pan, add 1 tablespoon of ghee to it, and mix it with the grated coconut
Heat ghee
Image: freepik
Stir and saute the grated coconut and ghee mixture for 3-4 minutes, ensuring that they don’t turn brown
Saute
Image: freepik
After string and sauteeing it properly, add some sweet condensed milk, and green cardamom powder to it
Add condensed milk
Image: freepik
Mix the mixture well, and cook it on the low heat
Mix well
Image: pexels
Stir the mixture well till it turns thick enough to make a ball from it
Stir it
Image: freepik
When you feel that the mixture has a perfectly thick consistency, then you can turn off the heat
Turn off the heat
Image: freepik
Pour the coconut laddoo mixture into another bowl, and keep it aside to allow it to cool
Pour it
Image: freepik
Once the coconut mixture is all cooled up, prepare some medium-sized balls, forming a laddoo
Image: freepik
Prepare medium balls
Roll the prepared laddoo into freshly grated coconut, ensuring it gets perfectly coated
Image: freepik
Roll it
Place the laddoo in small muffin liners and refrigerate it to enjoy it even after 2-3 days
Image: freepik
Serve and Enjoy!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.