Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 24, 2024
Tasty-Easy Indian dinner recipes
Marinated and grilled chicken pieces in a rich, creamy tomato-based curry sauce, served with rice or naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a flavorful spinach-based curry, best enjoyed with naan or rice
Palak Paneer
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices, creating a one-pot delight
Vegetable Biryani
Yellow lentils cooked to perfection and tempered with spices for a comforting and nutritious lentil soup served with rice or bread
Dal Tadka
Tender chicken pieces in a creamy, buttery tomato sauce, a classic Indian dish often paired with naan or rice
Butter Chicken
A simple and delicious dish made with potatoes (aloo) and cauliflower (gobi), seasoned with spices and herbs
Aloo Gobi
Chickpeas cooked in a flavorful tomato-based curry with a blend of aromatic spices, served with rice or flatbread
Chana Masala
Soft cubes of paneer in a luscious tomato-based curry, enriched with butter and cream, perfect with naan or rice
Paneer Butter Masala
Egg Curry
Hard Boiled eggs simmered in a spiced tomato or spinach-based curry, a quick and protein-packed dinner optionhttps://www.pexels.com/photo/gre
Kidney beans cooked in a thick tomato gravy, paired with steamed rice, a popular and hearty North Indian meal
Rajma Chawal
