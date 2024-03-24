Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

March 24, 2024

Tasty-Easy Indian dinner recipes

    Marinated and grilled chicken pieces in a rich, creamy tomato-based curry sauce, served with rice or naan

 Chicken Tikka Masala

Image Source: pexels

    Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a flavorful spinach-based curry, best enjoyed with naan or rice

 Palak Paneer

Image Source: pexels

    Fragrant basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices, creating a one-pot delight

 Vegetable Biryani

Image Source: pexels

    Yellow lentils cooked to perfection and tempered with spices for a comforting and nutritious lentil soup served with rice or bread

 Dal Tadka

Image Source: pexels

    Tender chicken pieces in a creamy, buttery tomato sauce, a classic Indian dish often paired with naan or rice

Image Source: pexels

Butter Chicken

    A simple and delicious dish made with potatoes (aloo) and cauliflower (gobi), seasoned with spices and herbs

 Aloo Gobi

Image Source: pexels

    Chickpeas cooked in a flavorful tomato-based curry with a blend of aromatic spices, served with rice or flatbread

Chana Masala

Image Source: pexels

  Soft cubes of paneer in a luscious tomato-based curry, enriched with butter and cream, perfect with naan or rice

 Paneer Butter Masala

Image Source: pexels

 Egg Curry

Image Source: pexels

   Hard Boiled eggs simmered in a spiced tomato or spinach-based curry, a quick and protein-packed dinner optionhttps://www.pexels.com/photo/gre

    Kidney beans cooked in a thick tomato gravy, paired with steamed rice, a popular and hearty North Indian meal

 Rajma Chawal

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here