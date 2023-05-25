mAY 25, 2023
Tasty hummus recipes for summer
Hummus is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed in any season, including summer
2 cans (15 oz each) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup tahini, 2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, Salt and pepper
Classic Mediterranean Hummus
Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. If the hummus is too thick, you can add a little water to achieve the desired consistency
Adjust the seasoning according to your taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with optional toppings. Serve with pita bread or fresh vegetables
2 cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed, 3/4 cup roasted red peppers, drained, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup tahini, 2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, Salt and pepper
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, roasted red peppers, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, olive oil, cumin, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy
Adjust the seasoning if needed. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with optional toppings. Enjoy with pita chips or vegetable sticks
2 cans of chickpeas, 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, 1/4 cup tahini, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, Salt and pepper
Avocado Cilantro Hummus
Combine the chickpeas, avocado, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy
Taste and adjust the seasoning as desired. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with optional toppings. Serve with pita bread or vegetable crudités
