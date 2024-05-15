Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
may 15, 2024
Tasty Indian Butter Chicken recipe
Take a chicken, cut into pieces and ensure that you remove moisture from it, and if needed pat dry it with tissues or paper
Remove moisture from chicken
Image Source: Freepik
Add spices like red chili powder, salt, and lemon juice, and mix it well
Add spices
Image Source: Freepik
Add garam masala, cumin powder, ginger Garlic paste, coriander powder, kasuri methi, turmeric, hung curd in chicken, and marinate it for some hours
Marinate chicken
Image Source: Freepik
Saute onions, let them cool, and add them in a blender with freshly diced tomatoes, cashews, and water, and grind them for a smooth puree
Prepare puree
Image Source: Freepik
Heat spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom with butter, and then add some ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, and fry it on a medium flame
Image Source: Freepik
Butter chicken sauce
Add masalas like red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, and coriander powder
Add other masalas
Image Source: Freepik
Take the prepared puree and add them it to a pan, you can take a strain to remove the residue
Add puree
Image Source: Freepik
Stir it well and then cover it with a lid, to let it boil on medium heat for about 15-20mins, and then add some cream and water, for a creamy gravy
Cover it with a lid
Image Source: Freepik
Grill the chicken
Image Source: Freepik
Grill the marinated chicken in an oven or on the pan, and cook it till all the moisture vanishes
In the thick gravy add the grilled butter chicken, and if the gravy is too thick you can also add some water to it
Mix chicken with gravy
Image Source: Freepik
Add salt, sugar, kasuri methi, and if needed some more garam masala, and top it with some cream
Add additional flavors
Image Source: Freepik
Serve this tasty and wholesome Butter chicken recipe with Jeera rice, Tandoori roti, naan or paratha
Serve and Enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
