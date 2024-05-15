Heading 3

Tasty Indian Butter Chicken recipe

Take a chicken, cut into pieces and ensure that you remove moisture from it, and if needed pat dry it with tissues or paper 

Remove moisture from chicken

Add spices like red chili powder, salt, and lemon juice, and mix it well 

Add spices

Add garam masala, cumin powder, ginger Garlic paste, coriander powder, kasuri methi, turmeric, hung curd in chicken, and marinate it for some hours

Marinate chicken

Saute onions, let them cool, and add them in a blender with freshly diced tomatoes, cashews, and water, and grind them for a smooth puree

Prepare puree

Heat spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom with butter, and then add some ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, and fry it on a medium flame

Butter chicken sauce

Add masalas like red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, and coriander powder

Add other masalas

Take the prepared puree and add them it to a pan, you can take a strain to remove the residue

Add puree

Stir it well and then cover it with a lid, to let it boil on medium heat for about 15-20mins, and then add  some cream and water, for a creamy gravy

Cover it with a lid

Grill the chicken

Grill the marinated chicken in an oven or on the pan, and cook it till all the moisture vanishes

In the thick gravy add the grilled butter chicken, and if the gravy is too thick you can also add some water to it

Mix chicken with gravy

Add salt, sugar, kasuri methi, and if needed some more garam masala, and top it with some cream

Add additional flavors

Serve this tasty and wholesome Butter chicken recipe with Jeera rice, Tandoori roti, naan or paratha

Serve and Enjoy!

