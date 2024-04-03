Heading 3
Tasty Kadai Paneer recipe to try
Take a pan and heat oil with coriander seeds, either in a crushed form or add whole
Further, add ginger to the pan and fry it for a few minutes
Chop onions, add them with green chilies, and fry till the onion turns transparent
After perfectly frying the onions add chopped tomatoes with a spoon of salt
Then add necessary masalas like red chili powder, turmeric, chili, and garam masala
Keep frying till the tomatoes turn soft and the oil gets mixed up with veggies and species
Every stirring of the veggies add chopped capsicum and stir it well for 1 minute, ensuring that the color does not change
Cut the paneer into cubes and add it to the heating pan and add kasturi methi by crushing it with your palm
Cook till the masala gets mixed
Add a cup of water and cook the dish till all the masala gets properly mixed up with paneer for a delightful taste
Garnish the dish with coriander leaves and serve it with roti or naan
Serve and Enjoy!
