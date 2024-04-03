Heading 3

Tasty Kadai Paneer recipe to try

Take a pan and heat oil with coriander seeds, either in a crushed form or add whole

Heating oil

Further, add ginger to the pan and fry it for a few minutes

Fry ginger

Chop onions, add them with green chilies, and fry till the onion turns transparent

Add onions

After perfectly frying the onions add chopped tomatoes with a spoon of salt

Add tomato

Then add necessary masalas like red chili powder, turmeric, chili, and garam masala

Add spices

Keep frying till the tomatoes turn soft and the oil gets mixed up with veggies and species 

Mix and fry everything

Every stirring of the veggies add chopped capsicum and stir it well for 1 minute, ensuring that the color does not change

Add capsicum

Cut the paneer into cubes and add it to the heating pan and add kasturi methi by crushing it with your palm

Add paneer

Cook till the masala gets mixed

Add a cup of water and cook the dish till all the masala gets properly mixed up with paneer for a delightful taste

Garnish the dish with coriander leaves and serve it with roti or naan

Serve and Enjoy!

