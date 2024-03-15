Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 15, 2024
Tasty Lettuce recipes to try
A timeless favorite with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Classic Caesar Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Top fresh lettuce with grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices, and your favorite dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Fill lettuce leaves with a savory mixture of ground meat, vegetables, and Asian-inspired seasonings
Asian Lettuce Wraps
Image Source: Freepik
Combine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta cheese, and a simple vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Layer lettuce with seasoned ground beef or turkey, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and salsa
Image Source: Freepik
Taco Salad
Toss lettuce with crispy bacon pieces, cherry tomatoes, and croutons, then drizzle with a creamy ranch dressing
Bacon Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Mix lettuce with baby spinach, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, and a balsamic vinaigrette
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Combine lettuce with cooked quinoa, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and a lemon-herb dressing
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Thai Chicken Salad
Image Source: Freepik
Top lettuce with grilled chicken strips, shredded carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and a tangy Thai dressing
Toss lettuce with diced chicken breast, avocado chunks, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a cilantro-lime dressing
Avocado Chicken Salad
Image Source: Freepik
