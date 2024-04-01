Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 01, 2024
Tasty Matar Paneer recipe to try
Take a small grinder and blend onion, green chilli, ginger, and garlic to prepare a paste, and further blend tomatoes and cashew nuts differently
Prepare ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Heat 2 tbsp of oil, and add crushed onion with a pinch of salt in a pan keeping it on medium flame
Cook the onion paste
Image Source: Freepik
When the onion turns soft add tomato puree to it and cook it for 5-6 minutes
Add tomato puree
Image Source: Freepik
Sprinkle in red chilli, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala powder with a pinch of salt in it
Season the curry
Image Source: Freepik
Mix all the spices well and let it cook for minutes and then add cashew paste
Image Source: Freepik
Add cashew paste
After adding cashew paste stir it well and cook it for 1-2 minutes
Cook the cashew paste
Image Source: Freepik
Boil peas by adding ½ cup of water and mix everything well for about 2-3 minutes
Add Peas
Image Source: Freepik
Toss in the plain paneer cubes in a pan and mix it with gravy
Add paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Garnishing
Image Source: Pexels
After ensuring the matar paneer is cooked well, you can garnish it with coriander leaves
At last, put the matar paneer in a serving bowl and serve with hot and buttered flatbread
Image Source: Freepik
Serve and enjoy!
