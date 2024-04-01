Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 01, 2024

Tasty Matar Paneer recipe to try



Take a small grinder and blend onion, green chilli, ginger, and garlic to prepare a paste, and further blend tomatoes and cashew nuts differently

Prepare ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Heat 2 tbsp of oil, and add crushed onion with a pinch of salt in a pan keeping it on medium flame

Cook the onion paste

Image Source: Freepik

When the onion turns soft add tomato puree to it and cook it for 5-6 minutes

Add tomato puree

Image Source: Freepik

Sprinkle in red chilli, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala powder with a pinch of salt in it

Season the curry

Image Source: Freepik

Mix all the spices well and let it cook for minutes and then add cashew paste

Image Source: Freepik

Add cashew paste

After adding cashew paste stir it well and cook it for 1-2 minutes

Cook the cashew paste

Image Source: Freepik

Boil peas by adding ½ cup of water and mix everything well for about 2-3 minutes

Add Peas

Image Source: Freepik

Toss in the plain paneer cubes in a pan and mix it with gravy 

Add paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Garnishing

Image Source: Pexels

After ensuring the matar paneer is cooked well, you can garnish it with coriander leaves

At last, put the matar paneer in a serving bowl and serve with hot and buttered flatbread

Image Source: Freepik

Serve and enjoy!

