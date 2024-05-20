Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 20, 2024
Tasty Matar Paratha recipe to savor
Take a blender, add some peas to it, and blend it half, ensuring not to make a smooth paste of it
Blending
Image Source: Freepik
In a kadai, add some oil and cumin seeds, and then add half-blended peas and mix it with variali, hing, green chilies, ginger, garam masala, and salt
Take a kadai
Image Source: Freepik
Once the stuffing is ready, turn off the flame and keep it aside to let it cool
Let it cool
Image Source: Freepik
Keep the smooth paste aside, and now take wheat flour in the large bowl
Take wheat flour
Image Source: Freepik
Add salt, oil, and water in the wheat flour, and knead it properly to prepare a dough
Image Source: Freepik
Add salt
Once your dough is ready, take some in your hands prepare a ball-sized dough and flatten it
Ball-sized dough
Image Source: Freepik
In the medium-sized roti, add some peas stuffing in between, fold the edges of the circle towards the center, and pleat it
Add stuffing
Image Source: Freepik
Flatten the ball, put it on a hot tawa with oil or ghee, and flip it to ensure both sides are cooked
Cook it
Image Source: Freepik
Repeat it
Image Source: Freepik
Repeat this same process to complete the dough and pea stuffing
Serve these hot and tasty parathas with pickle and raita for a tummy-filling meal
Serve and enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.