Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 20, 2024

Tasty Matar Paratha recipe to savor

Take a blender, add some peas to it, and blend it half, ensuring not to make a smooth paste of it

Blending

In a kadai, add some oil and cumin seeds, and then add half-blended peas and mix it with variali, hing, green chilies, ginger, garam masala, and salt

Take a kadai

Once the stuffing is ready, turn off the flame and keep it aside to let it cool

Let it cool

Keep the smooth paste aside, and now take wheat flour in the large bowl

Take wheat flour

Add salt, oil, and water in the wheat flour, and knead it properly to prepare a dough

Add salt

Once your dough is ready, take some in your hands prepare a ball-sized dough and flatten it 

Ball-sized dough

In the medium-sized roti, add some peas stuffing in between, fold the edges of the circle towards the center, and pleat it

Add stuffing

Flatten the ball, put it on a hot tawa with oil or ghee, and flip it to ensure both sides are cooked

Cook it

Repeat it

Repeat this same process to complete the dough and pea stuffing

Serve these hot and tasty parathas with pickle and raita for a tummy-filling meal

Serve and enjoy!

