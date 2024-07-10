Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

july 10, 2024

Tasty no-onion no-garlic recipes to try

Cook pasta and sauté cherry tomatoes in olive oil. Mix with fresh basil, salt, and pepper

 Tomato Basil Pasta

Image Source: Freepik

Blend cooked spinach with vegetable broth and coconut milk. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg

 Creamy Spinach Soup

Image Source: Freepik

Combine chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, and parsley. Dress with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper

Chickpea Salad

Image Source: Freepik

Cook rice with turmeric and lemon zest. Mix in lemon juice, cilantro, and salt

 Lemon Rice

Image Source: Freepik

Fill bell peppers with cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, and diced tomatoes. Bake until tender

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Image Source: Freepik

Cook potatoes and cauliflower with cumin, turmeric, coriander, and tomatoes until soft

Image Source: Freepik

 Aloo Gobi

Stir-fry broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas in soy sauce and sesame oil

 Vegetable Stir-Fry

Image Source: Freepik

Cook Arborio rice with mushrooms, vegetable broth, and parmesan cheese

Mushroom Risotto

Image Source: Freepik

Fill taco shells with cooked lentils, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and salsa

 Lentil Tacos

Image Source: Freepik

Blend grated coconut with green chilies, ginger, and cilantro. Season with salt and lime juice

Coconut Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

