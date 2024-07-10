Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 10, 2024
Tasty no-onion no-garlic recipes to try
Cook pasta and sauté cherry tomatoes in olive oil. Mix with fresh basil, salt, and pepper
Tomato Basil Pasta
Blend cooked spinach with vegetable broth and coconut milk. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg
Creamy Spinach Soup
Combine chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, and parsley. Dress with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper
Chickpea Salad
Cook rice with turmeric and lemon zest. Mix in lemon juice, cilantro, and salt
Lemon Rice
Fill bell peppers with cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, and diced tomatoes. Bake until tender
Stuffed Bell Peppers
Cook potatoes and cauliflower with cumin, turmeric, coriander, and tomatoes until soft
Aloo Gobi
Stir-fry broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas in soy sauce and sesame oil
Vegetable Stir-Fry
Cook Arborio rice with mushrooms, vegetable broth, and parmesan cheese
Mushroom Risotto
Fill taco shells with cooked lentils, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and salsa
Lentil Tacos
Blend grated coconut with green chilies, ginger, and cilantro. Season with salt and lime juice
Coconut Chutney
