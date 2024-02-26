Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Tasty Okra dishes

 A traditional dish made with okra, meat or shellfish, and a variety of vegetables

Gumbo

A flavorful Indian curry made with okra, spices, and sometimes tomatoes or coconut milk

Okra Curry

Sliced okra coated in cornmeal or flour and deep-fried until crispy

 Fried Okra

 A hearty soup made with okra, tomatoes, onions, and sometimes meat or seafood

Okra Soup

Okra cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices until tender

Stewed Okra and Tomatoes

A North Indian dish made with sautéed okra, onions, tomatoes, and spices

 Bhindi Masala

 Okra preserved in a brine or vinegar solution, often flavored with garlic and spices

Pickled Okra

Whole okra pods roasted in the oven with olive oil, salt, and pepper until tender

Roasted Okra

Okra and Corn Maque Choux

A Cajun dish made with okra, corn, onions, bell peppers, and spices

Thinly sliced okra baked or fried until crispy, seasoned with salt and spices

 Okra Chips

