Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 07, 2024
Tasty Pasta Recipes with a Healthy Twist
A toothsome pasta dish made with zucchini, pesto sauce and Parmesan cheese
Pesto Zoodles
Image Source: Pexels
Whole wheat pasta tossed along with a variety of colorful vegetables, olive oil and garlic powder
Whole Wheat Pasta
Image Source: Pexels
Add squash to your spaghetti and load it up with your favorite sauce, grilled chicken and fresh herbs
Spaghetti with Squash
Image Source: Pexels
An addition of mushrooms and fresh spinach along with vegetable broth to your regular spaghetti is extremely delectable and healthful
Spinach Mushroom Pasta
Image Source: Pexels
Lentils are an extremely nutritious and healthy addition to your regular pasta!
Image Source: Pexels
Lentil Pasta with Tomato Sauce
Smashed eggplant tossed with tasty marinara sauce and crunchy vegetables; creates a super healthy dish
Eggplant Macaroni
Image Source: Pexels
Asparagus or even other green veggies such as broccoli or sliced kale can be added to your classic pasta dish!
Asparagus Pasta
Image Source: Pexels
With Vegetables and meat of your choice, tossed in olive oil and minimal seasoning; this healthy treat is a must-have!
Pasta Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Ravioli Primavera
Image Source: Pexels
With leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale used as a creamy sauce, this ravioli pasta will provide you with a splash of flavors
A healthy addition to your classic creamy Alfredo pasta; this will be tasty and nutritious!
Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
Image Source: Pexels
