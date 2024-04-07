Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 07, 2024

Tasty Pasta Recipes with a Healthy Twist 

A toothsome pasta dish made with zucchini, pesto sauce and Parmesan cheese

Pesto Zoodles 

Image Source: Pexels

Whole wheat pasta tossed along with a variety of colorful vegetables, olive oil and garlic powder

Whole Wheat Pasta 

Image Source: Pexels

Add squash to your spaghetti and load it up with your favorite sauce, grilled chicken and fresh herbs

Spaghetti with Squash 

Image Source: Pexels

An addition of mushrooms and fresh spinach along with vegetable broth to your regular spaghetti is extremely delectable and healthful

Spinach Mushroom Pasta 

Image Source: Pexels

Lentils are an extremely nutritious and healthy addition to your regular pasta! 

Image Source: Pexels

Lentil Pasta with Tomato Sauce

Smashed eggplant tossed with tasty marinara sauce and crunchy vegetables; creates a super healthy dish

 Eggplant Macaroni 

Image Source: Pexels

Asparagus or even other green veggies such as broccoli or sliced kale can be added to your classic pasta dish!

Asparagus Pasta 

Image Source: Pexels

With Vegetables and meat of your choice, tossed in olive oil and minimal seasoning; this healthy treat is a must-have!

Pasta Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Ravioli Primavera

Image Source: Pexels

With leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale used as a creamy sauce, this ravioli pasta will provide you with a splash of flavors

A healthy addition to your classic creamy Alfredo pasta; this will be tasty and nutritious! 

Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

Image Source: Pexels

