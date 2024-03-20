Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
Tasty Patties Recipes to Try
Juicy mutton patties seasoned to perfection, ideal for grilling or frying
Classic Mutton Burger Patties
Image Source: Pexels
Nutritious and flavorful patties made with quinoa, mixed vegetables, and herbs
Veggie Quinoa Patties
Image Source: Pexels
Delightfully flaky patties packed with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, and herbs
Salmon Patties
Image Source: Pexels
A delicious vegetarian option featuring black beans, sweet potatoes, and spices
Black Bean Sweet Potato Patties
Image Source: Pexels
Crispy chicken patties topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Image Source: Pexels
Chicken Parmesan Patties
Hearty and savory patties made with mushrooms, lentils, and aromatic spices
Mushroom Lentil Patties
Image Source: Pexels
Easy-to-make patties using canned tuna, breadcrumbs, and seasoning, perfect for a quick meal
Tuna Patties
Image Source: Pexels
Lean turkey patties infused with spinach, feta cheese, and Mediterranean spices
Spinach Feta Turkey Patties
Image Source: Pexels
Chickpea Patties with Tahini Sauce
Image Source: Pexels
Flavorful chickpea patties served with a creamy tahini sauce, a satisfying vegetarian dish
Fiery and cheesy patties featuring jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and a kick of spice
Spicy Jalapeno Cheddar Patties
Image Source: Pexels
