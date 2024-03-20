Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 20, 2024

Tasty Patties Recipes to Try

Juicy mutton patties seasoned to perfection, ideal for grilling or frying

Classic Mutton Burger Patties

Image Source: Pexels

Nutritious and flavorful patties made with quinoa, mixed vegetables, and herbs

Veggie Quinoa Patties

Image Source: Pexels

Delightfully flaky patties packed with fresh salmon, breadcrumbs, and herbs

Salmon Patties

Image Source: Pexels

A delicious vegetarian option featuring black beans, sweet potatoes, and spices

Black Bean Sweet Potato Patties

Image Source: Pexels

Crispy chicken patties topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Image Source: Pexels

Chicken Parmesan Patties

Hearty and savory patties made with mushrooms, lentils, and aromatic spices

Mushroom Lentil Patties

Image Source: Pexels

Easy-to-make patties using canned tuna, breadcrumbs, and seasoning, perfect for a quick meal

Tuna Patties

Image Source: Pexels

Lean turkey patties infused with spinach, feta cheese, and Mediterranean spices

Spinach Feta Turkey Patties

Image Source: Pexels

Chickpea Patties with Tahini Sauce

Image Source: Pexels

Flavorful chickpea patties served with a creamy tahini sauce, a satisfying vegetarian dish

Fiery and cheesy patties featuring jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and a kick of spice

Spicy Jalapeno Cheddar Patties

Image Source: Pexels

