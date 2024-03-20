Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

Tasty Pav Bhaji Recipe

Finely chop vegetables such as bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, beetroot, and cauliflower. Boil them accordingly. Take some green peas and boiled potatoes, too

Bhaji preparation

Image Source: Pexels

Heat a pan and add oil and butter on the medium flame. Add onions and saute until they turn golden. Meanwhile, add ginger garlic paste

Saute onion

Image Source: Pexels

Add in tomatoes and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Continue stirring, and then add a small amount of butter

Add tomatoes

Image Source: Pexels

After the tomatoes are cooked in butter, add potatoes and boiled vegetables. Mash all of them together using a masher

Add potatoes and boil veggies

Image Source: Pexels

Add Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric powder, pav bhaji masala, coriander powder, kasuri methi, and chili powder

Image Source: Pexels

Turn for spices

To maintain the perfect consistency, keep adding water little by little, and don’t miss stirring the bhaji

Keep adding water

Image Source: Pexels

Lastly, add butter and salt and cook for 5-6 minutes. Then, add water, lime juice & chopped fresh coriander leaves

Time for salt

Image Source: Pixabay

Heat butter and add a pinch of red chili powder and a 1tbsp of bhaji. Cut pav into halves and dab them until they soak in flavors

For Pav

Image Source: Pexels

Serving

Image Source: Pixabay

Place the toasted pav and prepared bhaji on a plate. Put butter while serving and place onions and lemon on side

Your Mumbai street-style Pav Bhaji is ready to eat!

Ready

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here