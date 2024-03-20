Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
Tasty Pav Bhaji Recipe
Finely chop vegetables such as bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, beetroot, and cauliflower. Boil them accordingly. Take some green peas and boiled potatoes, too
Bhaji preparation
Image Source: Pexels
Heat a pan and add oil and butter on the medium flame. Add onions and saute until they turn golden. Meanwhile, add ginger garlic paste
Saute onion
Image Source: Pexels
Add in tomatoes and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Continue stirring, and then add a small amount of butter
Add tomatoes
Image Source: Pexels
After the tomatoes are cooked in butter, add potatoes and boiled vegetables. Mash all of them together using a masher
Add potatoes and boil veggies
Image Source: Pexels
Add Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric powder, pav bhaji masala, coriander powder, kasuri methi, and chili powder
Image Source: Pexels
Turn for spices
To maintain the perfect consistency, keep adding water little by little, and don’t miss stirring the bhaji
Keep adding water
Image Source: Pexels
Lastly, add butter and salt and cook for 5-6 minutes. Then, add water, lime juice & chopped fresh coriander leaves
Time for salt
Image Source: Pixabay
Heat butter and add a pinch of red chili powder and a 1tbsp of bhaji. Cut pav into halves and dab them until they soak in flavors
For Pav
Image Source: Pexels
Serving
Image Source: Pixabay
Place the toasted pav and prepared bhaji on a plate. Put butter while serving and place onions and lemon on side
Your Mumbai street-style Pav Bhaji is ready to eat!
Ready
Image Source: Pexels
