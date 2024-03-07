Heading 3

Tasty Payasam Recipe

Gather rice or vermicelli, milk,  sugar, saffron strands,  nuts, and cardamom pods for flavor

Ingredients

Rinse the rice or vermicelli thoroughly and soak it in water for about 10-15 minutes

Preparation

In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot

 Boil Milk

 If using rice, drain the water and add the soaked rice to the boiling milk. If using vermicelli, skip this step

Cook Rice or Vermicelli

Reduce the heat to low and let the rice or vermicelli cook in the milk until it becomes soft and tender, stirring occasionally to prevent burning

Simmer

Once the rice or vermicelli is cooked, add the sugar to the pot and stir until it dissolves completely

 Add Sugar

 Crush the cardamom pods to release the seeds and add them to the payasam for flavor. Also, add a pinch of saffron strands soaked in warm milk for a few minutes

Flavoring

 In a separate pan, roast the nuts (cashews and raisins) in ghee until golden brown. Add them to the payasam

 Roast Nuts

Mix Well

Stir everything together and let the payasam simmer for a few more minutes 

Once the payasam reaches the desired consistency, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly before serving

Serve

