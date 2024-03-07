Heading 3
Tasty Payasam Recipe
Gather rice or vermicelli, milk, sugar, saffron strands, nuts, and cardamom pods for flavor
Ingredients
Image: pexels
Rinse the rice or vermicelli thoroughly and soak it in water for about 10-15 minutes
Preparation
Image: pexels
In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot
Boil Milk
Image: pexels
If using rice, drain the water and add the soaked rice to the boiling milk. If using vermicelli, skip this step
Cook Rice or Vermicelli
Image: pexels
Reduce the heat to low and let the rice or vermicelli cook in the milk until it becomes soft and tender, stirring occasionally to prevent burning
Image: pexels
Simmer
Once the rice or vermicelli is cooked, add the sugar to the pot and stir until it dissolves completely
Add Sugar
Image: pexels
Crush the cardamom pods to release the seeds and add them to the payasam for flavor. Also, add a pinch of saffron strands soaked in warm milk for a few minutes
Flavoring
Image: pexels
In a separate pan, roast the nuts (cashews and raisins) in ghee until golden brown. Add them to the payasam
Roast Nuts
Image: pexels
Mix Well
Image: freepik
Stir everything together and let the payasam simmer for a few more minutes
Once the payasam reaches the desired consistency, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly before serving
Serve
Image: freepik
