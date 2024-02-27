Heading 3

Aditi Singh

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Tasty Pumpkin soup Recipe

You will need pumpkin,  onion, garlic, vegetable broth, olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices

Prepare the Ingredients

Peel, seed, and dice the pumpkin into chunks

Prep the Pumpkin

In a large pot, heat some olive oil over medium heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic, and saute until softened and fragrant

Saute Aromatics

Add the diced pumpkin to the pot, stirring to coat with the aromatics. Cook for about 5-7 minutes until slightly softened

Cook the Pumpkin

Season the pumpkin mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of spices. Stir well to combine and let the spices toast for a minute or so

Season

Pour in enough vegetable broth to cover the pumpkin mixture. Bring to a simmer

Add Broth

Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the pumpkin is very tender

Simmer

Using an immersion blender or transferring the soup in batches to a blender, purée the soup until smooth and creamy

Blend

Adjust Seasoning

Taste the soup and adjust seasoning as needed, adding more salt, pepper, or spices to taste

Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with a drizzle of cream. Enjoy your homemade pumpkin soup!

Serve

