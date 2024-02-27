Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Tasty Pumpkin soup Recipe
You will need pumpkin, onion, garlic, vegetable broth, olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices
Prepare the Ingredients
Image Source: pexels
Peel, seed, and dice the pumpkin into chunks
Prep the Pumpkin
Image Source: pexels
In a large pot, heat some olive oil over medium heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic, and saute until softened and fragrant
Saute Aromatics
Image Source: pexels
Add the diced pumpkin to the pot, stirring to coat with the aromatics. Cook for about 5-7 minutes until slightly softened
Cook the Pumpkin
Image Source: pexels
Season the pumpkin mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of spices. Stir well to combine and let the spices toast for a minute or so
Image Source: pexels
Season
Pour in enough vegetable broth to cover the pumpkin mixture. Bring to a simmer
Add Broth
Image Source: pexels
Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the pumpkin is very tender
Simmer
Image Source: pexels
Using an immersion blender or transferring the soup in batches to a blender, purée the soup until smooth and creamy
Blend
Image Source: pexels
Adjust Seasoning
Image Source: pexels
Taste the soup and adjust seasoning as needed, adding more salt, pepper, or spices to taste
Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with a drizzle of cream. Enjoy your homemade pumpkin soup!
Serve
Image Source: pexels
