Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 08, 2024

Tasty Raw Mango Dishes to Try

A tangy salad made with slices of grated raw mango, cucumber, lettuce and carrots; sprinkled with juice, salt and black pepper

Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Add raw mango chunks, green chilies, ginger and mint leaves to your mixer; grind it and later sprinkle some salt to taste. A tangy dip is ready!

Chutney

Image Source: Pexels

We all love mango pickles! Raw mango chunks are dried in sunlight and then coated with oil and spices; further left to get ready on their own gradually 

Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Add raw mango along with yogurt and honey and devour this zesty and invigorating drink

Smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

A South Indian delicacy; cooked rice is mixed with tempered mustard seeds, sliced coconut and grated raw mango along with assorted spices. Indeed a delectable dish!

Pulao

Image Source: Pexels

An icy and refreshing treat to beat the heat is all you need this summer! Blend some raw mango pulp and milk and freeze it in popsicle molds to try this dish!

Image Source: Pexels

Popsicles

A zesty salsa drink made from tangy raw mango slices, tomatoes and some coriander leaves 

Salsa

Image Source: Pexels

India’s favorite homemade summer drink; boil raw mangoes, squeeze it and add some spices to add a spicy flavor 

Panna

Image Source: Pexels

A tangy and spicy curry made with raw mango, coconut milk, and assorted vegetables or chicken

Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Blend raw mango pulp with sugar syrup and freeze; a perfect tangy and sweet delight! 

Raw Mango Sorbet

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here