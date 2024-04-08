Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 08, 2024
Tasty Raw Mango Dishes to Try
A tangy salad made with slices of grated raw mango, cucumber, lettuce and carrots; sprinkled with juice, salt and black pepper
Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Add raw mango chunks, green chilies, ginger and mint leaves to your mixer; grind it and later sprinkle some salt to taste. A tangy dip is ready!
Chutney
Image Source: Pexels
We all love mango pickles! Raw mango chunks are dried in sunlight and then coated with oil and spices; further left to get ready on their own gradually
Pickle
Image Source: Pexels
Add raw mango along with yogurt and honey and devour this zesty and invigorating drink
Smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
A South Indian delicacy; cooked rice is mixed with tempered mustard seeds, sliced coconut and grated raw mango along with assorted spices. Indeed a delectable dish!
Pulao
Image Source: Pexels
An icy and refreshing treat to beat the heat is all you need this summer! Blend some raw mango pulp and milk and freeze it in popsicle molds to try this dish!
Image Source: Pexels
Popsicles
A zesty salsa drink made from tangy raw mango slices, tomatoes and some coriander leaves
Salsa
Image Source: Pexels
India’s favorite homemade summer drink; boil raw mangoes, squeeze it and add some spices to add a spicy flavor
Panna
Image Source: Pexels
A tangy and spicy curry made with raw mango, coconut milk, and assorted vegetables or chicken
Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Blend raw mango pulp with sugar syrup and freeze; a perfect tangy and sweet delight!
Raw Mango Sorbet
Image Source: Pexels
