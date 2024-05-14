Heading 3

Tasty recipe of India's besan ladoo

Take a large kadai and heat some ghee and besan on a low flame

Heat oil and besan

Image: freepik

Cook the besan and ghee for some time till it gets mixed properly and if needed add some more ghee

Let it mix

Image: freepik

Keep roasting the besan till it turns golden, approximately it takes 20-30 minutes

Continue to roast

Image: freepik

Take this besan mixture into bowl and keep it aside to let it cool

Let it cool

Image: freepik

On the other side, take the dry melon seeds, and cashews, and roast them on low flame till they turn crunchy

Image: freepik

Cook nuts

Add the roasted nuts to the besan ghee mixture and keep it aside

Mix with besan

Image: freepik

Take sugar and cardamom in a blender, and make a fine powder out of it

Prepare sugar mixture

Image: freepik 

Ensuring the besan is all cooled up, add the powdered sugar, with the besan and nuts mixture, ensuring everything is well combined

Add them in with besan and nuts

Image: freepik

Prepare balls

Image: freepik

At last, prepare the ball-sized ladoos with the proper balance of sugar and store it in a box

For a perfect sweet treat on special occasions, serve these freshly made besan ladoos

Serve and enjoy!

Image: freepik

