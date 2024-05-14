Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
Tasty recipe of India's besan ladoo
Take a large kadai and heat some ghee and besan on a low flame
Heat oil and besan
Image: freepik
Cook the besan and ghee for some time till it gets mixed properly and if needed add some more ghee
Let it mix
Image: freepik
Keep roasting the besan till it turns golden, approximately it takes 20-30 minutes
Continue to roast
Image: freepik
Take this besan mixture into bowl and keep it aside to let it cool
Let it cool
Image: freepik
On the other side, take the dry melon seeds, and cashews, and roast them on low flame till they turn crunchy
Image: freepik
Cook nuts
Add the roasted nuts to the besan ghee mixture and keep it aside
Mix with besan
Image: freepik
Take sugar and cardamom in a blender, and make a fine powder out of it
Prepare sugar mixture
Image: freepik
Ensuring the besan is all cooled up, add the powdered sugar, with the besan and nuts mixture, ensuring everything is well combined
Add them in with besan and nuts
Image: freepik
Prepare balls
Image: freepik
At last, prepare the ball-sized ladoos with the proper balance of sugar and store it in a box
For a perfect sweet treat on special occasions, serve these freshly made besan ladoos
Serve and enjoy!
Image: freepik
