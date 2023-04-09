APRIL 09, 2023

Heading 3

Taurus-Leo: Signs Who Are Defensive

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries can be defensive or even aggressive when it feels threatened or attacked

Aries

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leos have extremely fragile egos and never admit when they are wrong. They hate hearing that they are at fault and will use several defense mechanisms to erase the blame from their reputation

Leo

When told they are mistaken, Aquarians react in a variety of ways. When warned about their blunders, they will listen calmly, but when it comes time to admit their mistakes, they will quickly point out others' flaws

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius 

Virgo is defensive and rude. So, it's not just about defending their turf, it's about defending it with machine guns and foul mouth

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus 

Taureans will always maintain their own stance and never accept their shortcomings, thereby, staying true to their bull character that is noted for being tough and rigid

Gemini do tend to feel attacked, whether they are or not, and that's part of what gives them that ornery look in the eye. It's as if they are just waiting around for someone to disagree with them, just so they can feel justified in their hateful defensiveness

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Gemini 

Since Sagittarius is not an aggressive fighter, there will be no yelling or shouting, but they will actually cling to your weakest logic 

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Sagittarius 

Capricorn are not so much sensitive as they are defensive

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn 

Scorpios never think they could make a mistake. They have strong personalities and are ardent believers in the things they do

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpio 

When a Pisces acts defensive, it means they are hurt in some way. This may or may not be a result of something you did 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Pisces 

