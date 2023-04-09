APRIL 09, 2023
Taurus-Leo: Signs Who Are Defensive
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries can be defensive or even aggressive when it feels threatened or attacked
Aries
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leos have extremely fragile egos and never admit when they are wrong. They hate hearing that they are at fault and will use several defense mechanisms to erase the blame from their reputation
Leo
When told they are mistaken, Aquarians react in a variety of ways. When warned about their blunders, they will listen calmly, but when it comes time to admit their mistakes, they will quickly point out others' flaws
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
Virgo is defensive and rude. So, it's not just about defending their turf, it's about defending it with machine guns and foul mouth
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Taureans will always maintain their own stance and never accept their shortcomings, thereby, staying true to their bull character that is noted for being tough and rigid
Gemini do tend to feel attacked, whether they are or not, and that's part of what gives them that ornery look in the eye. It's as if they are just waiting around for someone to disagree with them, just so they can feel justified in their hateful defensiveness
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Gemini
Since Sagittarius is not an aggressive fighter, there will be no yelling or shouting, but they will actually cling to your weakest logic
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Sagittarius
Capricorn are not so much sensitive as they are defensive
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Scorpios never think they could make a mistake. They have strong personalities and are ardent believers in the things they do
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpio
When a Pisces acts defensive, it means they are hurt in some way. This may or may not be a result of something you did
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.