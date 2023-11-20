Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
Tea gardens to visit in India
Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Darjeeling's tea gardens are renowned for their delicate and aromatic teas. Enjoy a leisurely walk through the terraced fields, soaking in breathtaking views
Darjeeling Tea Gardens, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the vast and verdant tea estates of Assam, known for their robust and malty teas. Witness the traditional tea-making process and savor the rich flavors that define this region
Assam Tea Gardens, Assam
Image Source: Pexels
Perched in the Nilgiri Hills, these tea gardens offer a serene escape. Immerse yourself in the cool, misty ambiance as you discover the nuanced flavors of Nilgiri tea
Nilgiri Tea Estates, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Tucked away in the scenic Kangra Valley, these tea gardens boast a unique terroir that imparts a distinct character to the tea. Explore the lush surroundings and savor the mountainous allure
Kangra Valley Tea Gardens, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Marvel at the sprawling tea plantations that carpet the hills of Munnar. Engage in tea-tasting sessions amidst breathtaking landscapes and serene tea gardens
Munnar Tea Estates, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
In the charming hill station of Ooty, explore tea gardens that thrive in a cooler climate. Stroll through the neatly manicured estates and relish the tranquility of this picturesque locale
Ooty Tea Gardens, Tamil Nadu
Image Source: Pexels
Wayanad's tea gardens offer a perfect blend of lush greenery and rolling hills. Take a guided tour to witness the tea-making process and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds you
Kerala's Wayanad Tea Gardens, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
Delight in the scenic beauty of Meghalaya's tea gardens, where mist-covered hills create a mystical atmosphere. Experience the serene charm and distinctive teas of the region
Meghalaya Tea Gardens, Meghalaya
Image Source: Pexels
Sikkim's tea gardens thrive in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas. Enjoy a sip of the aromatic teas while marveling at the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains
Sikkim Tea Estates, Sikkim
Image Source: Pexels
The Coorg region is dotted with lush tea estates that offer a tranquil retreat. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Coorg while enjoying the flavorsome teas it produces
Karnataka's Coorg Tea Plantations, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
