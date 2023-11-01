Heading 3
Teen novels to read
A magical and timeless journey that follows a young wizard, Harry, through his adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, battling dark forces and discovering the power of friendship and courage
Harry Potter by J.K.Rowling
Image: Instagram- bloomsburypublishing
This heartfelt novel tells the story of two teenagers, Hazel and Gus, who meet at a cancer support group and form a unique and profound connection
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Image: Instagram- johngreenwritesbooks
Through a series of letters, readers gain insight into the life of Charlie, a socially awkward high school freshman, as he navigates the ups and downs of adolescence
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
Image: Instagram- perksmovie)
An enchanting and intense tale of love and supernatural intrigue, centering on the relationship between Bella Swan and the vampire Edward Cullen as they confront a world of danger and mystery
The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer
Image: Instagram- twilight
Set in a dystopian future, this series follows Katniss Everdeen, a brave teenage girl who becomes the symbol of a rebellion against a ruthless government
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Image: Instagram- scholastic
A heart-wrenching and poignant love story by Tillie Cole that explores the deep connection and enduring love between childhood sweethearts Rune and Poppy
A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole
Image: Instagram- authortilliecole
A beautifully written and emotionally resonant coming-of-age story that captures the transformative power of summers at the beach for protagonist Belly and her complicated relationships with two brothers
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
Image: Instagram- jennyhan
A thrilling and immersive fantasy series that introduces readers to a captivating world of magic, power, and intrigue, where the fate of a war-torn nation rests on the shoulders of a young orphan named Alina Starkov
Shadow And Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Image: Instagram- lbardugo
Enter a dystopian world where society is divided into factions based on virtues, and follow Beatrice Prior's journey as she discovers her true identity
Divergent by Veronica Roth
Image: Instagram- veronicaroth
A beautiful and heartwarming love story between two misfit teenagers who find solace in each other's company on a school bus
Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell
Image: Instagram- rainbowrowell
Narrated by Death, this novel takes place in Nazi Germany and tells the story of Liesel Meminger, a young girl who finds solace and hope in the power of words and books
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
Image: Instagram- markuszusak
Follow Thomas, who wakes up in a mysterious maze with no memory of his past, along with a group of other teenage boys, as they attempt to escape and uncover the truth
The Maze Runner by James Dashner
Image: Instagram- dashnerjames
