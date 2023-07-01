Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 1, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash's beauty tips 

Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television shows and Marathi films

Tejasswi Prakash

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Beauty

The Bigg Boss winner makes sure to cleanse her face using a mild cleanser in the morning as well as at night

Cleanser

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Exfoliation is required to get rid of dead skin cells and Tejasswi makes sure to exfoliate twice a week

Exfoliation

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Spa

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star makes sure to get a face spa to have glowing skin

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Face Lifting

Tejasswi uses her hands and knuckles to massage her face 

In the morning, Tejasswi uses an ice roller to reduce puffiness

Ice roller

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

The Naagin star makes sure to take steam to rejuvenate her skin and keep it glowing


Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Steam

No Makeup

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Tejasswi makes sure to take off her makeup before hitting the bed

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Tejasswi is currently seen in the daily soap Naagin

Work-front

