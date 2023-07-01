Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 1, 2023
Tejasswi Prakash's beauty tips
Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television shows and Marathi films
Tejasswi Prakash
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Beauty
The Bigg Boss winner makes sure to cleanse her face using a mild cleanser in the morning as well as at night
Cleanser
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Exfoliation is required to get rid of dead skin cells and Tejasswi makes sure to exfoliate twice a week
Exfoliation
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Spa
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi star makes sure to get a face spa to have glowing skin
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Face Lifting
Tejasswi uses her hands and knuckles to massage her face
In the morning, Tejasswi uses an ice roller to reduce puffiness
Ice roller
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The Naagin star makes sure to take steam to rejuvenate her skin and keep it glowing
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Steam
No Makeup
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi makes sure to take off her makeup before hitting the bed
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi is currently seen in the daily soap Naagin
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.