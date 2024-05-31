Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
MAY 31, 2024
Tempting Atta Laddoo recipe
Take some sugar, and add them in a grinder to make a fine powder of it
Prepare powder sugar
After grinding the sugar, keep this fine sugar powder aside to use later in the laddoo
Keep it aside
Now on the other side, take a cup of whole wheat flour and add it to a large kadai
Take flour
To roast the whole wheat flour, keep the kadai on a medium flame, and stir it continuously
Stir it
Roast the flour for about 7 to 10 minutes till it changes color and gets a nutty aroma
Feel the aroma
In the roasted wheat flour add some ghee, and mix them well
Add ghee
Stir and roast the ghee-wheat mixture for about 3-5 minutes, ensuring the mixture is fully cooked
Mix well
Now, it’s time to turn off the heat, and bring the kadai down from the stove, and then add the powdered sugar, raisins, and mix them well with a spatula
Turn off the heat
Till the mixture is hot, take some portion in a spoon and start making small or medium-sized balls
Take some portion
If you’re not able to make the balls then you can add some drop of ghee, and then continue making balls
If needed
Now keep the laddoos in the air-tight box, refrigerate and enjoy the entire month, sharing them with your family and friends
Refrigerate and Enjoy!
