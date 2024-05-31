Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 31, 2024

Tempting Atta Laddoo recipe

Take some sugar, and add them in a grinder to make a fine powder of it

Prepare powder sugar

Image: Freepik

After grinding the sugar, keep this fine sugar powder aside to use later in the laddoo

Keep it aside 

Image: Freepik

Now on the other side, take a cup of whole wheat flour and add it to a large kadai

Take flour

Image: Freepik

To roast the whole wheat flour, keep the kadai on a medium flame, and stir it continuously 

Stir it

Image: Freepik

Roast the flour for about 7 to 10 minutes till it changes color and gets a nutty aroma

Feel the aroma

Image: Freepik

In the roasted wheat flour add some ghee, and mix them well

Add ghee

Image: Freepik

Stir and roast the ghee-wheat mixture for about 3-5 minutes, ensuring the mixture is fully cooked

Mix well

Image: Freepik

Now, it’s time to turn off the heat, and bring the kadai down from the stove, and then add the powdered sugar, raisins, and mix them well with a spatula

Turn off the heat

Image: Freepik

Till the mixture is hot, take some portion in a spoon and start making small or medium-sized balls

Take some portion

Image: Freepik

If you’re not able to make the balls then you can add some drop of ghee, and then continue making balls

If needed

Image: Freepik

Now keep the laddoos in the air-tight box, refrigerate and enjoy the entire month, sharing them with your family and friends

Refrigerate and Enjoy!

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here