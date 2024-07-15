Heading 3
Tempting BBQ Chicken lollipop recipe
Chicken drumsticks, all-purpose flour, eggs, breadcrumbs, ginger-garlic paste, onions, red chilli powder, oil, salt and pepper
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Begin by cleaning the drumsticks. Now push the meat down towards the bottom to form a lollipop shape
Prepare the Chicken
Image: Freepik
Season the drumsticks with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, pepper, and any other spice you prefer
Season the Chicken
Image: Freepik
Coat the lollipops separately in flour, then beaten eggs, and finally breadcrumbs
Coat the Chicken
Image: Freepik
Heat the oil over medium-high heat. You can also use butter
Heat Oil
Image: Freepik
Fry the lollipops properly until even brown and crisp
Image: Freepik
Fry the Lollipops
Remove excess oil using paper towels
Remove Excess Oil
Image: Freepik
Make the barbeque sauce by mixing tomato ketchup, honey, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, and spices and seasonings of your choice
Prepare the Sauce
Image: Freepik
Coat the lollipops with the sauce until the pieces are totally covered with it
Coat the Lollipops with the Sauce
Image: Freepik
Garnish with spring onions or sesame seeds, serve and enjoy!
Serve
Image: Freepik
