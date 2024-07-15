Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

Tempting BBQ Chicken lollipop recipe 

Chicken drumsticks, all-purpose flour, eggs, breadcrumbs, ginger-garlic paste, onions, red chilli powder, oil, salt and pepper

Ingredients

Image: Freepik

Begin by cleaning the drumsticks. Now push the meat down towards the bottom to form a lollipop shape

Prepare the Chicken

Image: Freepik

Season the drumsticks with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, pepper, and any other spice you prefer

Season the Chicken

Image: Freepik

Coat the lollipops separately in flour, then beaten eggs, and finally breadcrumbs

Coat the Chicken

Image: Freepik

Heat the oil over medium-high heat. You can also use butter

Heat Oil

Image: Freepik

Fry the lollipops properly until even brown and crisp 

Image: Freepik

Fry the Lollipops

Remove excess oil using paper towels

Remove Excess Oil

Image: Freepik

Make the barbeque sauce by mixing tomato ketchup, honey, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, and spices and seasonings of your choice

Prepare the Sauce

Image: Freepik

Coat the lollipops with the sauce until the pieces are totally covered with it

Coat the Lollipops with the Sauce

Image: Freepik

Garnish with spring onions or sesame seeds, serve and enjoy!

Serve

Image: Freepik

