Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 30, 2024
Tempting Palak Paneer Recipe
Take a bunch of cleaned palak and rinse them in hot water with some vinegar and salt
Rinse Palak
Image Source: freepik
Put oil in a pan with 1-2 chilies, and then mix them with palak and cashew nuts, and saute it on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes
Cook on medium flame
Image Source: freepik
Prepare puree
Image Source: freepik
Further, put this mixture in a blender jar with water and prepare a fresh, thick, and smooth palak puree
For a delightful palak paneer dish chop some veggies like onions, and tomatoes
Chop veggies
Image Source: freepik
Take a pan heat oil, and mix onions, ginger-garlic paste, and add some chopped tomatoes with salt, and spices like garam masala
Image Source: freepik
Cook gravy
Add a ¾ cup of water and cook the gravy on medium flame till the onions turn soft and the masalas get mixed
Keep in on the medium flame
Image Source: freepik
When the gravy is all cooked, add the prepared palak puree and ensure that you mix it well
Add palak puree
Image Source: freepik
Add paneer cubes
Image Source: freepik
Once you’re done with palak puree add some finely chopped paneer cubes
Stir it
Image Source: freepik
At last, stir the gravy well but don’t overcook it, and if needed you can also add some fresh cream on top of it
Serve this delicious Palak Paneer dish with hot naan or roti, and enjoy your meal
Serve and Enjoy
Image Source: freepik
