Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 30, 2024

Tempting Palak Paneer Recipe

Take a bunch of cleaned palak and rinse them in hot water with some vinegar and salt

Rinse Palak

Image Source: freepik

Put oil in a pan with 1-2 chilies, and then mix them with palak and cashew nuts, and saute it on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes

Cook on medium flame

Image Source: freepik

Prepare puree

Image Source: freepik

Further, put this mixture in a blender jar with water and prepare a fresh, thick, and smooth palak puree

For a delightful palak paneer dish chop some veggies like onions, and tomatoes

Chop veggies

Image Source: freepik

Take a pan heat oil, and mix onions, ginger-garlic paste, and add some chopped tomatoes with salt, and spices like garam masala

Image Source: freepik

Cook gravy

Add a ¾ cup of water and cook the gravy on medium flame till the onions turn soft and the masalas get mixed

Keep in on the medium flame

Image Source: freepik

When the gravy is all cooked, add the prepared palak puree and ensure that you mix it well

Add palak puree

Image Source: freepik

Add paneer cubes

Image Source: freepik

Once you’re done with palak puree add some finely chopped paneer cubes 

Stir it

Image Source: freepik

At last, stir the gravy well but don’t overcook it, and if needed you can also add some fresh cream on top of it

Serve this delicious Palak Paneer dish with hot naan or roti, and enjoy your meal

Serve and Enjoy

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here