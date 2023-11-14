Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Thanksgiving dishes to try

No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a perfectly roasted turkey. Follow our step-by-step guide to achieve a golden, juicy, and flavorful centerpiece for your table

Classic Roast Turkey

Image Source: Pexels 

This zesty and sweet cranberry orange relish is a delightful accompaniment to your turkey, adding a burst of flavor to every bite

Cranberry Orange Relish

Image Source: Pexels 

Creamy, buttery mashed potatoes with a hint of garlic make for an irresistible side dish that will have your guests coming back for seconds

Buttery Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Image Source: Pixabay 

Add a Southern flair to your Thanksgiving table with cornbread stuffing, featuring the delicious combination of sausage and pecans

Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage and Pecans

Image Source: Pixabay 

Fresh green beans sautéed with butter and toasted almonds provide a vibrant and crunchy addition to your holiday spread

Green Bean Almondine

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the sweet and nutty goodness of a classic sweet potato casserole topped with a crunchy pecan streusel

Sweet Potato Casserole

Image Source: Pexels 

Warm up your guests with a velvety, spiced pumpkin soup that captures the essence of the season

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Image Source: Pexels 

If you prefer poultry but want a break from turkey, consider a succulent herb-roasted whole chicken as a flavorful and fuss-free alternative

 Herb-Roasted Whole Chicken

Image Source: Pexels 

Elevate your vegetable side dish game with garlic and herb-roasted Brussels sprouts, a delectable twist on a classic green veggie

Garlic and Herb Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Image Source: Pixabay 

No Thanksgiving is complete without a slice of pecan pie, filled with rich, caramelized pecans in a buttery, flaky crust

Pecan Pie

Image Source: Pexels 

