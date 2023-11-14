Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 14, 2023
Thanksgiving dishes to try
No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a perfectly roasted turkey. Follow our step-by-step guide to achieve a golden, juicy, and flavorful centerpiece for your table
Classic Roast Turkey
Image Source: Pexels
This zesty and sweet cranberry orange relish is a delightful accompaniment to your turkey, adding a burst of flavor to every bite
Cranberry Orange Relish
Image Source: Pexels
Creamy, buttery mashed potatoes with a hint of garlic make for an irresistible side dish that will have your guests coming back for seconds
Buttery Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Image Source: Pixabay
Add a Southern flair to your Thanksgiving table with cornbread stuffing, featuring the delicious combination of sausage and pecans
Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage and Pecans
Image Source: Pixabay
Fresh green beans sautéed with butter and toasted almonds provide a vibrant and crunchy addition to your holiday spread
Green Bean Almondine
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the sweet and nutty goodness of a classic sweet potato casserole topped with a crunchy pecan streusel
Sweet Potato Casserole
Image Source: Pexels
Warm up your guests with a velvety, spiced pumpkin soup that captures the essence of the season
Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Image Source: Pexels
If you prefer poultry but want a break from turkey, consider a succulent herb-roasted whole chicken as a flavorful and fuss-free alternative
Herb-Roasted Whole Chicken
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your vegetable side dish game with garlic and herb-roasted Brussels sprouts, a delectable twist on a classic green veggie
Garlic and Herb Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Image Source: Pixabay
No Thanksgiving is complete without a slice of pecan pie, filled with rich, caramelized pecans in a buttery, flaky crust
Pecan Pie
Image Source: Pexels
