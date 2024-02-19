Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

The global story of potatoes

Potatoes have come a long way to delight us through their comforting taste and earthy aroma. Let's dive into its journey of how it became the staple food

#1

Image Source: pexels

Potatoes are one of the most loved comfort foods for everyone in any corner of the world

#2

Image Source: pexels

They have been cultivated for thousands of years and are now grown and consumed worldwide

#3

Image Source: pexels

But potato is native to the Andes region of South America, where it was first cultivated by indigenous communities thousands of years ago

#4

Image Source: pexels

In the 16th century, Spanish colonists encountered potatoes in South America and brought them to Europe only as a curiosity

Image Source: pexels

#5

It was in Ireland and Scotland that potatoes began to be recognized as a reliable and high-yielding food source

#6

Image Source: pexels

European powers, such as Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands, established colonies and trade routes around the world, carrying the potato with them

#7

Image Source: pexels

Potatoes came to India with the Portuguese in the early 17th century and were first grown in Goa. The British promoted potato cultivation all over, recognizing its agricultural potential as a staple crop

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

The potato initially found favor in the cooler regions of northern India, such as the Himalayan foothills and regions with higher elevations

Over time, the potato became an integral part of Indian cuisine. Today, India is one of the largest producers of potatoes in the world

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here