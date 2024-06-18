Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 18, 2024

Things Guys Will Only Do For The Woman They Love

When a guy loves you, he is always supportive and ready to motivate you, especially when you are at your lowest of times

HE MOTIVATES YOU

When a man truly loves you, he begins to open up to you little by little. He tells you about his goals, aspirations, worries, and ambitions

HE SHARES HIS GOALS & ASPIRATIONS WITH YOU

He listens to you and for a man truly in love, listening to the woman he loves comes easy

HE LISTENS TO YOU

When a man loves a woman, he learns to be vulnerable with you and encourages you to be vulnerable with him

HE IS VULNERABLE WITH YOU

The guy takes up the unpleasant task of speaking the bitter truth when you are wrong. He will be truthful with you, regardless of how much the truth hurts

HE WILL TELL YOU WHEN YOU ARE WRONG

One of the things guys do only for the woman they love is that he will always make every effort to prioritize you and your needs

HE ALWAYS MAKES YOU HIS PRIORITY

He will notice even the smallest details and changes in your appearance and will compliment you on your wonderful achievements, success and other aspects of your life

HE COMPLIMENTS YOU

A man in love will make every effort to apologize for anything he has done wrong

HE APOLOGIZES WHEN HE IS WRONG

He will plan thoughtful surprises and will make you feel special

HE SURPRISES & PAMPERS YOU 

He will prioritize your happiness and well-being, even if it means compromising

HE MAKES SACRIFICES

