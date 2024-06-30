Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 30, 2024

Things Men Want but Won't Ask For 

Respect him and his decisions

#1

Lend an ear when he wants to say something. Hear Him out

#2

Thank him for his constant efforts and trying to make you happy

#3

Appreciate him publicly

#4

Support him to achieve his goals. Never be a hurdle

#5

Comfort him when he is low on energy 

#6

Be his back when he is vulnerable

#7

Give him some personal space and privacy

#8

Initiate intimacy

#9

Accept his shortcomings and celebrate his winnings

#10

