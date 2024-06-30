Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 30, 2024
Things Men Want but Won't Ask For
Respect him and his decisions
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Lend an ear when he wants to say something. Hear Him out
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Thank him for his constant efforts and trying to make you happy
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Appreciate him publicly
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Support him to achieve his goals. Never be a hurdle
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Comfort him when he is low on energy
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Be his back when he is vulnerable
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Give him some personal space and privacy
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Initiate intimacy
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Accept his shortcomings and celebrate his winnings
#10
Image Source: Pexels
